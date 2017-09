Redskins running back Chris Thompson breaks free for a 61-yard touchdown run. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Redskins rushed for 64 yards as a team in their season-opening loss to the Eagles at home last week, with quarterback Kirk Cousins accounting for as many yards on the ground (30) as starting running back Rob Kelley. Thanks to a motivated offensive line that was eager to make a statement after its putrid Week 1 performance, and a rare commitment to the running game from Coach Jay Gruden, it took Washington all of one quarter to surpass that rushing total in a 27-20 win against the Rams on Sunday. The final box score featured some surprising numbers for the recently pass-happy Redskins, including something the franchise hadn’t done in 60 years.

Kelley started strong for Washington, rushing for 78 yards on 12 carries before leaving the game in the second quarter with a rib contusion. Chris Thompson, who finished the Redskins’ first touchdown drive with a seven-yard run, kept the ground game rolling after Kelley was sidelined. Sixty-one of Thompson’s 77 rushing yards came on a touchdown run up the middle that extended Washington’s lead to 20-10 late in the second quarter. Rookie Samaje Perine also got in on the action, rushing for 67 yards on 21 carries, with one-third of his touches coming on the Redskins’ game-winning drive.

The Elias Sports Bureau reports that Sunday marked the first time that three Redskins players rushed for at least 65 yards in a game since Dec. 1, 1957. On that day, Ed Sutton, Jim Podoley and Don Bosseler rushed for 72, 71 and 68 yards, respectively, in Washington’s 14-3 win over the Bears in Chicago. The home team was a nine-point favorite.

(Via The Washington Post archives)

“The Redskins owed their victory before 39,148 in Wrigley Stadium to a stout-hearted defense and the bulls-eye passing of quarterback Eddie LeBaron,” Post staff reporter George Minot wrote. “LeBaron threw for one of his team’s touchdowns, a toss to Jim Podoley, and helped set up the other. Both scores came in the first quarter with the Redskins thoroughly aroused after being winless in their four previous games. With a two touchdown bulge the Redskins played it cozy the rest of the way, staying on the ground for the most part. They threatened to put frosting on the victory with a fourth-quarter touchdown, but time ran out on the Bears’ 5.”

There was nothing cozy about the Redskins’ win Sunday, but the offensive line’s performance was no less arousing. Washington eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark for only the fourth time under Gruden and the Redskins’ 229 yards on 39 carries were their most since they rushed for 230 yards in a Week 6 win over the Eagles last season.

“We stayed with the plan, stuck with the running game,” Gruden said. “We’d played the Rams before. Different front but felt we could run the ball. It’s a very active defensive front. But we felt like we’ve got bigger people and could move them around a little bit. It’s easier said than done, but we challenged our players — linemen, tight ends, everybody, and they rose to it.”

Washington’s 167 rushing yards in the first two quarters Sunday were the franchise’s most in a first half since Dec. 12, 2010, when it rushed for 174 yards against Tampa Bay. Ryan Torain finished that game with 172 yards, but Washington managed only 14 rushing yards after halftime in a 17-16 loss sealed by a botched snap on the potential tying extra point in the final seconds. The Redskins’ running game stalled slightly in the second half against the Rams, but Thompson and Perine helped ensure it didn’t grind to a halt in Kelley’s absence.

