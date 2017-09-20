

Gerald McCoy and Trent Williams go against each other in 2012. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams would like to be remembered as one of the greatest left tackles to play the game, and if you listen to Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the 29-year-old leader of Hogs 2.0 is well on his way. McCoy revealed the five toughest linemen he’s ever faced in a first-person piece for The Players’ Tribune on Wednesday, and his list starts with Williams, his former teammate at Oklahoma.

McCoy shares a story he’s told before about being shocked to learn how fast Williams was during their first workout as freshmen for the Sooners, and says he was convinced Williams had cheated to win their race. McCoy said Williams was overweight when he arrived in Norman and might be even faster now.

[Trent Williams: ‘I have an opportunity to be considered great’]

“I don’t even think he’s human,” McCoy writes. “He must be some kind of mutant or something. He’s got a big, wide body, really long arms and big, strong hands. When you’re going up against him, if he gets his hands on you, you’re in trouble, man. It’s not that he gives you that much of a punch off the line, it’s just like … he’s a basketball player, so he’s good at mirroring. He’ll just kind of stay in your way and let you come to him. And when you do, and he gets his hands on you, there’s no escape. But that athleticism, man. To me, that’s what makes him the best left tackle in the league. When he turns it on, I don’t think anybody can get past him. And you ever seen him pull, or get out on a screen?”

Trumaine Johnson has. The Rams cornerback got an up-close look at Williams’s athleticism on Chris Thompson’s seven-yard touchdown run last Sunday in Los Angeles. Countless other NFL defenders have been steamrolled by Williams, Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded tackle in 2016, over the last eight seasons. Broncos all-pro linebacker Von Miller described Williams as “the classic Beast” in his own list of the five toughest players he’s faced for The Players’ Tribune last year.

LT can move too pic.twitter.com/odfSLr1TTn — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 20, 2017

Trent Williams out there bodybagging fools on the downfield block. pic.twitter.com/4rvaN8qqrK — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) September 10, 2017

“Man, I feel bad for some of them dudes in the secondary when they see Trent coming,” McCoy continued. “He’s a freight train. He’s got some mean to him, too. He’ll finish you. He takes pride in punishing dudes. He wants to beat you and make you feel bad about it. I went against Trent a lot in college, but ever since we got drafted in 2010, I’ve only played against his team a couple of times. And when I have, I’ve only really gone against him on double teams or when he comes out on a scoop block or something. Which is cool with me, because I dealt with him enough at OU. Now, I try to avoid him at all costs.”

McCoy and Williams have faced each other four times during the regular season since they were selected No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, in the 2010 NFL draft. McCoy has registered 1.5 sacks in their meetings, with each player’s team winning two games.

