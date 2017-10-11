

A rainout Tuesday extended the Nats’ season at least another day, sparing the franchise the possibility of spoiling the best date in D.C. baseball history: Oct. 10. On that day in 1924, the Washington Senators claimed the city’s only World Series championship with a dramatic Game 7 victory over the New York Giants.

Some have second-guessed manager Dusty Baker’s pitching moves in the Nats’ 2-1 Game 3 loss to the Cubs Monday evening. Ninety-three years ago, the Senators’ 27-year-old player-manager, Bucky Harris, made some bold pitching moves that could have been second-guessed for a century had the ball bounced a little differently.

The favored Giants had a lineup stacked with six future Hall-of-Famers, but the two teams proved to be evenly matched, alternating victories in the first six games, leading to Game 7 at Griffith Stadium in Washington on a Sunday afternoon. Like Baker’s surprise choice of Tanner Roark for Game 4, Harris went with an unusual starter, Curly Ogden, his first start of the series. But it was actually a ruse to get Giants rookie Bill Terry, one of those future Hall-of-Famers, out of the game.

Terry had obliterated the Washington pitching staff for a .500 batting average with a triple and home run through the first six games. However, he didn’t hit left-handed pitchers well, and New York manager John McGraw often sat him against southpaws. Harris decided to start the right-handed Ogden and then bring in a lefty, 16-game winner George Mogridge, in the first inning, forcing McGraw to make a choice: Leave Terry in to face a left-handed pitcher or take him out and have him unavailable for the reminder of the game.

Ogden, making his only World Series appearance, faced just two batters, striking out one and walking the other, before Harris made the switch to Mogridge, who got the final two outs of the inning. Terry was due to lead off the top of the second, and McGraw decided to leave him in the game, at least for a while. Harris’s gambit worked, as the red-hot Terry went 0-for-2 before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

Harris’s success wasn’t limited to managing; he also hit a home run into the temporary bleachers installed in left field for the World Series to give Washington a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. It was Harris’s second homer of the series — double his output the entire regular season.

But the Giants rallied to take the lead, and just like the Nats in Game 2 of the NLDS, the Senators found themselves trailing, 3-1, entering the bottom of the eighth. The Senators, who hit just 22 home runs the entire season, didn’t have Bryce Harper-voltage power to mount a comeback, so they relied on small ball — and a little luck.

The rally started with pinch hitter Nemo Leibold’s double down the left-field line. Catcher Muddy Ruel, who had been 0-for-18 at that point — Trea Turner fans take solace — followed with a single. After a walk loaded the bases, Harris smacked a groundball to third that proved to many that the Senators were a team of destiny — or at least one with a friendly home infield. The ball took a bad hop over third baseman Freddy Lindstrom’s head and sailed into left field, tying the score at 3.

The game was stopped for several minutes as Griffith Stadium convulsed in celebration, with fans throwing confetti, thousands of pieces of ripped-up newspapers, hats, and coats onto the field.

After the rally was extinguished, Harris made his second bold pitching move of the game. He brought in 36-year-old Walter Johnson, the best pitcher of his generation. Johnson had posted another outstanding season in ’24, leading the league in several categories including ERA, strikeouts and wins. But he lost his two World Series starts, getting throttled for 13 hits in a Game 5 loss. Back then, there were no off days in the World Series, so Johnson entered a tied seventh game on just one day’s rest.

The whole country had rooted for Johnson that season, pining for the veteran to finally get a chance to pitch in a World Series. Now, after it looked like he’d go down as a two-time loser, he had a chance for redemption that no one could have predicted after his Game 5 loss. But equally possible was that he’d lose again, and finish the series with an 0-3 record. And Johnson came dangerously close to losing his third World Series game, as Frisch tripled to deep center with one out. Harris pressed the right buttons to get him out of the jam.

The next batter was Ross Youngs, who had hit .356 during the regular season. Unlike Cubs hitter Anthony Rizzo, Youngs wasn’t provoked into a primal scream of “RESPECT ME!!!”, as Harris intentionally walked the dangerous hitter and rolled the dice with National League RBI leader George Kelly. Johnson threw fastballs by Kelly for a crucial strikeout, then retired Irish Meusel on a groundout to third.

The Nats didn’t score in the bottom of the ninth, so Game 7 would end just as the opening game had — in extra innings.

In the 11th inning, the Giants had a runner on second base with one out. Johnson struck out Frisch, and then Harris went with the same formula that worked in the ninth: intentionally walking Youngs and striking out Kelly.

With one out in the bottom of the 12th, Ruel popped a foul behind home plate, but catcher Hank Gowdy tripped over his own mask, which he had thrown to the ground to get a view of the ball, and Ruel had another shot. He took advantage, lining a double past third base. Harris let Johnson bat for himself, and he reached first on an error by shortstop Travis Jackson, with Ruel staying put at second base.

If you believe in baseball gods, they were all-in for Washington that afternoon. The next batter, Earl McNeely, hit a ball to third, and, incredibly, the ball took another bad bounce and skipped over third baseman Lindstrom’s head. Ruel chugged home with the winning run at 5:04 p.m., without drawing a throw.

All of Harris’s moves paid off, which was all the more striking given that he was a rookie manager (in his fifth full season as a player) going against the legendary McGraw, who still wore a suit and tie in the dugout and had led the Giants to 10 pennants.

“He met ‘The Master Mind’ of baseball, John McGraw, on his favorite chess board and outguessed and outgeneraled him,” wrote Washington Post sports editor N.W. Baxter in a front-page piece the next day.

Of course, fate, luck, Mother Nature — take your pick — also played a role in the victory. If things have finally started to swing Washington’s way again, nearly 100 years later, maybe Tuesday’s rainout will mark the starting point.

Frederic J. Frommer is the author of “You Gotta Have Heart,” a history of Washington baseball, from which some of this is story is based, and head of the Sports Business Practice at the Dewey Square Group, a public affairs firm. Follow him @ffrommer.