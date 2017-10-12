

Carl Edwards Jr. reacts during Game 3 of the NLDS. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cubs board member Todd Ricketts provided the Nationals some bulletin board material for their National League Division Series against Chicago back in June, during the Cubs’ White House visit with President Trump to celebrate the team’s 2016 World Series title.

“We’re going to run into [the Nationals] in the playoffs, and you’ll come down and you’re going to see them crumble,” Ricketts told the president.

So far, Ricketts was half right. The Cubs did run into the Nationals in the playoffs, but Washington didn’t crumble in a do-or-die Game 4 at Wrigley Field, forcing a deciding Game 5 back in D.C. with a Stephen Strasburg-led 5-0 win on Wednesday. One win from clinching their first playoff series triumph in team history, the Nationals don’t need additional bulletin board material ahead of Thursday’s game. Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. provided some more anyway after Game 4.

“I mean, it’s going to be a great game tomorrow. I know for a fact that he’s going to be on,” Edwards said, nodding toward Chicago’s Game 5 starter Kyle Hendricks. “We’re just going to go out there, we’ll have fun, and we’ll see you guys in L.A.”

"We'll see you guys in LA" pic.twitter.com/o8EUCs2D5C — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) October 12, 2017

The Dodgers would probably love to see Edwards in Los Angeles for the National League Championship Series, which starts Saturday. Chicago’s lanky reliever has a 19.29 ERA in four appearances in the NLDS. After walking two batters to load the bases and starting Michael A. Taylor with a ball in the eighth inning on Wednesday, Edwards was pulled for Wade Davis, who gave up the grand slam that gave Washington a five-run cushion.

