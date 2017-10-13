

A poem

C’mon.

Again?

Pathetic.

Seriously, this is why D.C. fans have trouble caring about the regular season.

Other towns don’t have the same neuroses, because other towns aren’t stuck in this never-ending cycle, too repetitive to comprehend.

No, Washington stands alone.

Go ahead and enjoy the division titles.

Rejoice when they clinch a playoff berth.

And celebrate the records, the awards, the good times.

Stop, though, insisting that this year will be different.

Stop. Because it never is.

