

Tyler Clippard, left, high-fives Jose Altuve after the Astros defeated Boston in Game 1 of the ALDS. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Good for Tyler Clippard. And Brad Peacock. The former Nationals pitchers joined the ranks of JaVale McGee, Jeff Schultz, Tyler Polumbus and Michael Morse — players who won championships after leaving D.C. — with the Astros’ 5-1 defeat of the Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series on Wednesday.

The bespectacled Clippard, who had 32 saves for the Nationals in 2012, was a fan favorite over his seven years in Washington. His entrance songs in D.C. included “Peaches” by The Presidents of the United States of America and “Ready or Not” by The Fugees. His departure, in a January 2015 trade with the A’s for Yunel Escobar, left many fans upset.

Clippard has bounced around the league since then. He began this season with the Yankees, the team that selected him in the ninth round of the 2003 MLB draft, before being traded to the White Sox as part of a seven-player deal in July. One month later, he received word while watching an episode of “Game of Thrones” that he had been traded to the Astros. Clippard went 0-2 with a 6.43 ERA in 16 appearances for Houston and was left off the postseason roster. Still, he celebrated with his teammates on the field at Dodger Stadium after Wednesday’s win.

Also, very happy for Tyler Clippard. The guy has himself a ring. Good for him. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) November 2, 2017

Good for Clipp — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) November 2, 2017

Peacock, a 41st-round draft pick of the Nationals in 2006 who was shipped to the A’s in the 2011 trade that landed Gio Gonzalez, pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 7.



Tyler Clippard (back left) looks on as Astros Manager A.J. Hinch holds the World Series trophy. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

