The Redskins haven’t been dominant during their three-year run of relative respectability, but they’ve rarely been dominated, either. Since Jay Gruden and Kirk Cousins teamed up at the start of the 2015 season, Washington has almost never been blown out: a 28-point loss in Carolina in 2015, a 22-point home loss to the Steelers in 2016, a midseason loss in New England in 2015 that was more lopsided than the final score appeared.

Thursday’s 38-14 loss in Dallas — with Washington playing for its season — was thus especially awful. This was the only game of the night, on national television, against a traditional rival that has steamrolled the Redskins for years. This was a virtual elimination game, against a reeling opponent. And this was Washington’s worst loss in two seasons.

If you wanted, you could consider the circumstances — two third-string offensive linemen, a rushing attack led by a rookie and a guy who’s spent two weeks in Washington, three first-half turnovers, a garbage time Cowboys touchdown after Washington was forced to attempt a 4th-and-long — and try to convince yourself it wasn’t really that bad. Or you could get angry about that gigantic dud. Brian Mitchell chose the latter approach.

“This team is not good, and they don’t deserve nobody to be praising them at this point,” Mitchell said on the NBC Washington post-game show. “Respect is earned. If you want somebody praising your [behind], you get off your [behind] and play some football. Point blank. And what we saw tonight — offensively, defensively, special teams. …

“Special teams is atrocious,” Mitchell said, now that he was on that topic. “I’ve sat here many damn nights saying if you need help, call me. But nobody wants to talk to Brian Mitchell. Ben Kotwica, you are the special teams coach. This special teams is sorry. I’ve never been on [anything] this terrible. So it’s about time, if you can’t get it done yourself, call in some people. I’ll help you out. Guys dropping damn footballs, you can’t cover, what the hell is going on?

“I mean, somebody’s got to do something,” Mitchell continued. “It’s absolutely stupid to see this type of performance over and over again, and we sit up here and we try to find ways to give ’em something positive. There’s nothing positive to say. I’m so sick of this. It’s stupid. This friendship stuff about coaching and all this — why? I mean, I’m serious. I’m looking at football tonight and I’m embarrassed to say I’m a Redskins fan. I’m embarrassed to be a former player watching that crap tonight. Nobody can sit up here and talk about what they did good. Nobody played well. And that team was not prepared. That’s all on the coaches.”

Jay Gruden’s press conference was unusually brief. But Mitchell seized on one answer — Gruden saying he couldn’t replace the fumble-prone Jamison Crowder as his punt returner because there were no other options — and had another moment.

“I’m getting to the point now where I’m hearing too many excuses,” he said. “You’ve still got to play football. Other teams have injuries, too. And those teams are getting ready to play football. Dallas had some main guys out — suspensions, injuries, whatever. They put some guys in tonight I never heard of, and they played their butts off. … There’s too much excuses and complaints about what we don’t have. You have a heart. And I need to see some heart.”

And Mitchell went on to criticize the coaching staff for failing to provide help to the right side of the offensive line when it struggled to protect Cousins.

“I understand, coaches like to write up stuff, and you go in with a plan,” Mitchell said. “If the plan don’t work, you throw it away and you figure out another way, but we don’t see our coaches doing that. Instead we wait and get a press conference and I hear, ‘Well, I don’t have anybody right now.’ You have some people. You’ve got 42 people. That’s enough. If you’ve got 11 healthy on offense and 11 healthy on defense, you get ’em to go.

“But I didn’t see a team play with enough accountability thrown at them, a team play with enough understanding of how important the game was,” he said. “And a lot of times, it comes from the coach. The motivation. You don’t have to be rah rah rah. Joe Gibbs wasn’t that. He was smart enough to talk to us in an intelligent manner to make us understand how important things [were]. And sometimes when you lack that, you’re not gonna play like you’re supposed to play.”

Cousins, like Gruden, said the problem wasn’t with effort; “if you think it’s a lack of effort, you just don’t know football,” the quarterback said. And Mitchell then responded to Cousins’s approach.

“It’s effort, but it’s not the effort that you need to win a game,” he said. “I understand, you take up for your guys. That’s understandable. But was that effort good enough to win a football game? By no stretch of the imagination was it. Was that effort going to win a game you had to win to keep pace? No, it wasn’t. So to me, coy and nonchalant in his answer, that’s all fine and dandy. But on that football field, you should have been saying to get ’em to give you a little bit more effort, and they didn’t do a good job of that.”

