Much as Thanksgiving and the NFL have gone hand-in-hand for decades, there’s an added element of prestige when the NBA showcases games on Christmas Day. When the Wizards play Monday at Boston (5:30 p.m., ABC), it will mark just the third time since 1988 that the Wizards have played on Dec. 25. Only 10 teams (Atlanta, Charlotte, Memphis, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New Orleans, Sacramento, Philadelphia, Toronto and Utah) have played fewer games on the holiday during that span.

Before that, the Washington franchise was something of a fixture on the holiday, making eight appearances in 10 years. The Wizards are 8-4 on Christmas since moving to Washington in 1973, and 3-2 on the road in that stretch. Here are five memorable Wizards/Bullets Christmas games and the front pages that accompanied them the next morning, starting with the most recent.

2014: Wizards 102, Knicks 91

In John Wall’s first Christmas game and the second nationally televised regular season game of his career, the point guard had 24 points and 11 assists in a comfortable win over the lowly Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The game also offered an added historical twist — the Wizards’ first Christmas game after moving to the area was in 1973, a road win over the Knicks.

2008: Cavaliers 93, Wizards 89

LeBron James broke Washington’s hearts in three straight springs during his first stint with the Cavaliers, when he was Cleveland’s leading scorer in 15 of the 16 playoff games the two teams played from 2006-08, including all three series-clinchers. The 2008-09 season wouldn’t feature the same result; the Wizards entered a Christmas clash with James and the Cavs floundering at 4-22 before limping to a 19-63 record. But Washington pushed the Cavaliers to the brink on their own court, leading by seven with less than two minutes to go before wilting. Cleveland scored the final 11 points en route to a thrilling win.

1986: Bullets 102, 76ers 97

Washington’s most recent Christmas road win was powered by Moses Malone, who scored a team-high 28 points to go along with a game-high 21 rebounds. The game was also a rematch from the first round of the 1986 playoffs, in which the 76ers prevailed in five games. The two teams had also met in the first round in 1985, with the Bullets falling in four games.

1982: Hawks 97, Bullets 91

Greg Ballard played all 48 minutes and scored a game-high 37 points, but his teammates had a difficult shooting night (32 of 80 from the field). Behind a scoring tandem of Dan Roundfield and Eddie Johnson (27 points each), Atlanta came out on top in what remains the Wizards’ most recent home game on Christmas.

1980: Bullets 109, Nets 94

Elvin Hayes’s seven blocks were a Christmas record until the Clippers’ DeAndre Jordan eclipsed that mark with eight in 2011. This was the second game of a four-year stretch in which the Bullets played on Christmas, and they would go on to miss the playoffs for the first time since 1968.

The rest of the team’s Christmas games while playing in Washington:

1988 at Philadelphia: Loss, 125-120

1981 vs. Indiana: Win, 115-98

1979 vs. Philadelphia: Loss, 95-92

1976 vs. Cleveland: Win, 117-99

1975 vs. Atlanta: Win, 99-94

1974 vs. Atlanta: Win, 110-92

1973 at New York: Win, 102-100

Tim Bontemps contributed to this report.