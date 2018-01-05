

Kirk Cousins answered questions from fans on Friday. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is at Jammin Java in Vienna on Friday for a two-hour, question-and-answer session with fans hosted by 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier. During the sold-out event, which will benefit the D.C. Dream Center, Cousins is expected to answer questions about his six years in Washington and his uncertain future. This post will be updated with Cousins’s comments throughout the afternoon.

After Cousins was introduced to applause, Paulsen wasted no time asking one of the key questions that will factor into whether Cousins is in D.C. next season: Do you want to remain with the Redskins?

“That has been the question, right?” Cousins said with a laugh. “That’s what we talked about last offseason. The short answer is yes. I just feel it’s been a very positive six years. We don’t have Super Bowl rings to show for it … It’s a privilege to play here. I’d be foolish to say I don’t want to be here. I do feel the short answer is yes and let’s work through it.”

Cousins was asked about Jay Gruden’s faint praise for him at his end-of-season press conference. (“When you’re 7-9, it’s hard to say, ‘Wow, this guy was really outstanding,'” Gruden said earlier this week.)

“When you’re coming two days after that game, I can understand,” said Cousins, who added that his three-interception season finale was “probably his worst” performance as a Redskin. “What I gathered from the comment was 7-9 and the quarterback play are causally related. … I saw that and I said, ‘You know, I think it’s slightly more complicated than that.’ … At the same time, his job is to evaluate. That’s a big part of his role and his position. He has a right to say what he wants to say.”

Cousins said his relationship with Redskins president Bruce Allen “has always been positive.”

“He’s always said my door’s open, come talk to me anytime,” Cousins said. “It’s been good.”

Asked specifically whether he feels good about Allen and Redskins owner Daniel Snyder being his boss for the next six years, Cousins said it depends on how the team fares.

“It all comes down to winning,” Cousins said. “We have to win. If we win, everybody will feel good.”

Looking ahead to the offseason, Cousins said it’ll be weeks, if not months, before he and his agent can accurately evaluate his other opportunities. “It’s a moving target because a lot of these teams haven’t finalized their staffs,” Cousins said.

Cousins also said he doesn’t see his camp even negotiating a long-term contract before the March deadline for the franchise tag.

“I see us taking our time,” Cousins said. “I see us waiting and being patient. Hard to say right now, but I do see us taking our time.”

About 30 minutes into the event, Paulsen and Rouhier opened it up to questions from the audience. There was a long line of fans interested in talking to Cousins.

Cousins said Washington’s comeback win at Seattle in early November was the “top moment” of the 2017 season and the Redskins’s blowout win over the Packers on “Sunday Night Football” last season among the best performances of his career. He again praised the Redskins’ fan base (“I’ve seen when we get on a roll and we start winning, it takes it to a whole ‘nother level,” he said) and revealed that he drinks his coffee black. Cousins also elaborated on what would be appealing about remaining in D.C.

When a young fan asked Cousins what other teams are interested in signing him, the quarterback said he didn’t know.

“Wherever I go, I’m not going to increase my portfolio,” Cousins said. “I’m going there to win.”

Paulsen asked Cousins if he would be surprised if the Redskins decided to use the franchise tag on him for a third consecutive year, which would guarantee him $34 million next season.

“I don’t know what I would think,” Cousins said. “Hard for me to say. I don’t know that I expected another franchise tag the first two times and they did, so I guess I’ll factor that in. … I’d like to see what they do.”

In previous offseasons, Cousins has said he doesn’t feel any added pressure playing on a one-year deal because the NFL is a year-to-year league. On Friday, he suggested that he would appreciate the security of a longer commitment.

“There’s a part of me that would like to get settled, but I haven’t even gone there yet and thought about what-if, what-if that happens,” he said. “I haven’t thought that far ahead.”

