

Purple and gold streamers fly at a JMU football game. (Courtesy Phil Cockrell)

James Madison senior quarterback Bryan Schor stood on the sideline at Bridgeforth Stadium after the Dukes’ 51-16 win over South Dakota State in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinal last month and reveled in the familiar sight of a JMU football tradition.

“I love when we score and to look up and see the streamers fly,” Schor said after having a hand in three of JMU’s seven touchdowns to help the Dukes clinch their second consecutive trip to the FCS championship game. “Hopefully we get to see that in Frisco, too.”

Schor and the Dukes could see fewer purple and gold crepe paper streamers than usual at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex., during Saturday’s game against North Dakota State, and not because the Bison boast the nation’s second-ranked scoring defense.

“Citing safety issues in the facility, particularly with implications for the opposing team bench area, streamers will not be allowed at the title game,” JMU noted on its website last week. “Fans entering the gates with streamers will have them confiscated. Streamers thrown during the contest that reach the field or opposing team area could result in a warning followed by a possible penalty assessed to JMU by game officials.”

We have had a few questions in regards to streamers. Streamers are PROHIBITED inside stadium for @NCAA_FCS Championship game on January 6, 2018 per NCAA rules and Toyota Stadium. — Toyota Stadium (@ToyotaStadiumTX) December 18, 2017

The streamer ban, which was not in effect for last year’s championship game in Frisco, has sparked anger among some JMU fans and a campaign to boycott buying concessions at Toyota Stadium since it was announced last month. The Breeze, JMU’s student newspaper, filed a petition on change.org for the NCAA to reverse the ban for Saturday’s game, to no avail.

“This tradition is held close to the hearts of JMU fans; some have even started a #NoStreamersNoConcessions hashtag on Twitter,” the newspaper’s editorial board wrote. “The Breeze believes the sanctity of this tradition should be preserved, especially at the most important game of the year.”

What are your thoughts on this rule? — The Breeze (@TheBreezeJMU) December 18, 2017

Hey @ToyotaStadiumTX let JMU fans throw steamers. We won’t toss them at anyone. Lighten up or we’re not spending $ inside the stadium. #NoStreamersNoConcessions — JMU Sports Blog (@JMUsportsblog) December 18, 2017

JMU is all about tradition. Streamers are our tradition. There will be streamers at the game. #NoStreamersNoConcessions https://t.co/2483owtsyu — Marissa Rode (@Marissa_Rode) December 19, 2017

James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne expressed some disappointment in the prohibition of streamers, which he said he became aware of in the fall and was the NCAA’s decision.

“My only issue with it is I wish we would’ve had the chance to talk to the NCAA ahead of time about whether there were alternatives without completely banning streamers, but that wasn’t the case,” Bourne said Thursday from Frisco. “They certainly have the prerogative to set the policy, and they did. … It was pretty clear they made their decision and they were ready to march on.”

The NCAA did not respond to a request for comment but elaborated on the reason for the ban in a tweet last week.

“Following the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game, the Division I Football Championship Committee reviewed multiple incidents involving streamers being thrown towards the opposing team bench area and on the field of play during the game,” the NCAA wrote. “After discussing the issue at length, the committee added streamers to the list of prohibited items for the 2018 Division I Football Championship Game to help ensure the best championship game environment for fans and players from both teams.”

Phil Cockrell, who graduated from JMU in 1985, said he was stunned when his wife told him about the streamer ban last month. Cockrell, 55, is the originator of the streamer tradition, which dates back to 2004, the year the Dukes captured their first football national title.

Before the 2004 season, Cockrell was brainstorming ways to encourage fans to be in their seats at kickoff. He thought handing out streamers to be thrown when the Dukes ran onto the field might do the trick and took out a full-page ad in The Breeze to promote the giveaway. With the help of JMU student Chris Nahlik, Cockrell distributed 1,000 streamers before the Dukes’ season opener against Lock Haven. JMU won, 62-7, and the streamers were a hit.

Citing liability concerns, the administration initially put the kibosh on streamers at future games, but changed its mind under the conditions that Cockrell unwrapped the streamers from the original packaging and helped with the cleanup.

“We really jumped through a lot of hoops that first year,” said Cockrell, who kept boxes of streamers in his garage and has fond memories of spending hours unwrapping streamers with his then-7-year-old son Philip. Cockrell brought 5,000 streamers to the 2004 national championship game in Chattanooga and rented an extra hotel room to store them all.



Phil Cockrell with his son, Philip, at a JMU game. (Courtesy Phil Cockrell)

The streamers were a fresh take on another JMU tradition that began in the late 1970s, when the student section at men’s basketball games, affectionately known as the Electric Zoo, would shower the court with rolls of toilet paper after the Dukes scored their first basket. That messy tradition died when referees began assessing JMU technical fouls.

In the years since Cockrell started the streamer tradition at Bridgeforth Stadium, the school has handed out streamers before every home game. Cockrell said he still brings about 30 to 40 streamers to games, home or away, and figured the days of crepe paper being considered contraband were behind him.

How cool is this!?! A touchdown for @JMU and here come the streamers. Love this. #FCSChamp pic.twitter.com/P8utYPRS0v — CollegeMarching.com (@CollegeMarching) January 7, 2017

“It’s been going on for 13 years now, and it’s never affected the field of play,” Cockrell said this week. “My gut is that North Dakota State decided it was something they didn’t want and complained. It’s just a tradition that JMU has now, and ESPN has highlighted it. Traditions are what make college sports great. Nobody gets hurt by a crepe paper streamer. It’s a nice spectacle and it’s unique. A lot of visiting fans have even said they kind of like it. To get this far, to the national championship, and then ban it? That’s just silly.”

While some North Dakota State fans have gloated about the ban on message boards in advance of Saturday’s game, a rematch of last year’s semifinal in Fargo won by JMU, others have sympathized with the Dukes faithful and find the ban unnecessary. The streamers flew during last year’s championship game in Frisco, when JMU scored two touchdowns in the first six minutes and cruised to a 28-14 win over Youngstown State. An ESPN cameraman on the sideline was draped in purple and gold streamers by the end of the game, but he somehow survived.

James Madison fans showering Espn 2 camera man with streamers !! pic.twitter.com/VY3JRUNSrp — Brian Sullivan (@BS1csb) January 7, 2017

JMU Coach Mike Houston offered an interesting take on the NCAA’s decision to ban streamers, a minor subplot to Saturday’s matchup of powerhouse programs.

“I think the NCAA probably ensured there will be more streamers in Frisco, Texas, than they ever imagined,” Houston quipped when asked about the ban last month.

In a subsequent interview with the New York Times, Houston, whose team takes a 26-game winning streak into Saturday, talked more about the importance of the tradition.

“It’s a tremendous, joyous tradition that conveys our loyal, enthusiastic support,” Houston said. “If you come to a game at JMU, you see the streamers. It was a big deal last year in Frisco when our fans took over the stadium down there. It will be interesting to see what that ban on streamers does to the energy this year.”

Cockrell, who traveled to Frisco from his Gainesville, Va., home Thursday night with his wife and two sons, including Philip, estimated that the ban could cut the streamer count by up to 80 percent. He isn’t enamored with any of the alternative ideas for celebrating JMU touchdowns that have been floated on social media, including confetti and silly string, so he’ll be among those sneaking rolls of purple and gold crepe paper past security.

“Oh yeah, I’ll have streamers,” he said. “There’s no way I’ll go into that stadium without streamers. I promise you.”

Bourne, who praised Cockrell for starting a tradition that has contributed to JMU’s “fabulous on-campus culture,” vowed that he will follow up with the NCAA about reconsidering the streamer ban for next season.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see the confetti fall this Saturday! A limited number of SRO tickets are now available: https://t.co/nMNtK9tYk9#FCSChampionship pic.twitter.com/WbLnezp81j — FCS Football (@NCAA_FCS) January 2, 2018

