

Barring a lot of overtimes Tuesday, Caps fans will be assured of a Metro ride home. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Metro announced early Monday morning that it will extend service by one hour on Tuesday night to accommodate fans attending Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals between the Caps and the Lightning. With the puck scheduled to drop at 8 p.m., Metro’s usual 11:30 p.m. weeknight closing time could have presented a problem for fans if the game goes to overtime.

D.C. Council member Jack Evans, also chair of the Metro board, had said last week that he had been in discussions with a couple of companies that were considering paying the $100,000 fee to keep Metro open an additional hour, and Exelon and Pepco stepped up for Tuesday night.

There’s no word yet about extended Metro hours for Thursday’s Game 4, however.

Capitals fans without tickets for this week’s games will still have the opportunity to rock the red amid a playoff atmosphere if Evans gets his other wish. During Thursday’s Metro board meeting, Evans mentioned that he was looking into the possibility of closing streets around Capital One Arena during Capitals home games this series so fans could gather and watch the action on a big screen, something that has become popular in several NHL cities in recent years.

“Wouldn’t that be great if we had 10,000 people sitting on the museum steps there, across from [Capital One Arena] watching the game?” Evans said. “People who can’t necessarily afford to go into the arena and pay could be outside watching it, or even on game night in Tampa Bay, to use the arena for people to come and watch the game.”

[The origin story of that amazing Evgeny Kuznetsov overtime goal call]

On Thursday, Evans put the chances of clearing all of the logistical and bureaucratic hurdles required to organize an outdoor viewing party in time for Tuesday’s Game 3 at Capital One Arena at about 50-50. On Friday, he told The Post the chances of the first such event coming together are now closer to 70 percent. Evans said the most likely plan would involve closing G Street between 7th and 8th streets NW. The game would be projected — with sound — on a screen near the McDonald’s at the intersection of 7th and G streets.

The Capitals and Wizards have both welcomed fans to watch road playoff games on the video board inside Capital One Arena before. The Capitals did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether that’s a possibility for this series.

Read more on the Capitals: