Longtime local sportscaster Chick Hernandez will leave NBC Sports Washington at the end of the week after a 17-year run with the network, he announced Tuesday.

Hernandez’s contract was expiring and was not renewed. He most recently hosted Washington Redskins-related content.

Hernandez, 54, was part of the network since its 2001 inception and previously spent seven years working at WTTG, Washington’s Fox affiliate, before a stop at the now-defunct Fox SportsNet.

In a transient industry, Hernandez was unique for his extended local tenure, and he became an established authority on the District’s sports scene. He was known on air for his boisterous laugh, humanizing interviews and for unabashedly rooting for Washington’s home teams.

“I know I’m a rarity,” Hernandez told The Post in 2014. “I understand it and I’m thankful for it. I root for the teams personally and I have personal relations with these guys, but I’m not a homer, and I think most people appreciate that.”

Hernandez started on Washington airwaves as a reporter and anchor with WTTG, replacing Gus Johnson, now a nationally renowned play-by-play broadcaster. Hernandez was working in Augusta, Ga., and submitted résumé tape to the channel’s sports director, Steve Buckhantz, who spotted his wit, humor and local sports knowledge.

Before long, the two were Sunday night hosts together, and Hernandez, a Silver Spring native who attended Montgomery Blair High School and the University of Maryland, carved out a niche as a fiercely loyal, reliable voice.

“To work where I grew up and end as the longest tenured sportscaster has been a dream,” Hernandez said in his tweeted statement. “I still don’t believe I’ve lived this life.”

Hernandez in a text message declined an interview request.

NBC Sports Washington said in a statement: “Chick is an excellent talent and true professional who has been a key part of the network’s growth and success for more than 17 years. We are thankful for the positive impact Chick has made on the network, our teams, the fans and his colleagues, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Hernandez famously turned down offers over the years to work elsewhere, including ESPN.

He told The Post in 2014, “It may sound goofy, but I want to end my career with this network. I don’t have aspirations to go anywhere else.”

In his statement Tuesday, he said he is not done working and wants to remain in local sports broadcasting.

“I can’t thank you all enough for letting me into your homes over the years,” he wrote. “I trust we will meet again.”

