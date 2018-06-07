

Fans outside Capital One Arena before Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

Tickets to the free watch party at Capital One Arena for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals disappeared within 20 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, forcing many Capitals fans to make alternate plans for Thursday’s potential title-clinching win. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of other places to watch the game (NBC, 8 p.m.) with other fans in a nontypical setting. Here are a few:

D.C.

Outside Capital One Arena

Game 5 will be broadcast on video boards on 8th and G streets NW, where thousands of fans without tickets to Games 3 and 4 gathered and then celebrated Capitals wins. Monumental Sports and Entertainment is paying to keep Metro open an hour later until 12:30 a.m.

The Bullpen

Gates to the open-air spot on Half Street SE near Nationals Park will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free and Game 5 will be shown, with sound, on a 9-foot-by-12-foot screen. The Vegabonds will perform from 6-8 p.m. All drinks are $5.

U.S. Navy Memorial

The Navy Memorial originally planned to show “Anchors Aweigh” on its outdoor screen as part of its Movies on the Memorial series, but announced Wednesday that it will show Game 5 instead.

The Wharf

Game 5 will be shown on a large LED screen on the waterfront at 33 Pearl Street SW. The folk-funk band Goose will play a free show starting at 7 p.m. More details here.

Maryland

Bethesda Row

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to watch on the big screen on Bethesda Lane. Food and drink specials will be available at Alex Ovechkin’s favorite Italian spot, Mamma Lucia, starting at 6 p.m.

Rockville Town Square

Game 5 will be on the big screen.

National Harbor

Capitals fans can arrive early to see “Wonder Woman” — the movie, not Capitals fan and former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter — at 5:15 p.m.

Denizens Brewing Company

The Silver Spring brewery (1115 East West Highway) will be showing the game on the big screen in its beer garden.

Join us tonight for the @Capitals game! We’re showing it on the big screen in our beer garden, so come help us #RocktheRed with our Red Ale, Big Red Norm! #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup #drinklocal pic.twitter.com/1Z3mmcZR6t — Denizens Brewing Co (@DenizensBrewing) June 7, 2018

Langway’s All American Sports Bar & Grill

Though not an outdoor watch party with a big screen, the Gambrills bar named after the Capitals’ former “Secretary of Defense” will be rocking for Game 5.

Virginia

Reston Station Plaza

Game 5 will be on the big screen at 1904 Reston Metro Plaza.

Tysons Biergarten

Every TV and projector will be showing the game, with sound. More info here.

Lovettsville, a.k.a. Capitalsville

The Loudoun County town that changed its name to Capitalsville for the Stanley Cup finals will host a viewing party at 11 Spring Farm Drive on Thursday. According to the announcement on Facebook, the Lovettsville Lions Cub will provide free snow cones and popcorn.

Vienna

Fans are invited to watch Game 5 on the big screen on the Town Green. Alcohol is not permitted.

Port City Brewing Company

Port City will project the game in its beer garden and have it on in the tasting room at its Alexandria headquarters (3950 Wheeler Ave.).

Pfitzner Stadium

How ’bout some baseball with your hockey? The Potomac Nationals will show the game in their “Party Zone.”

Know of other watch parties? Let us know in the comments. This post will be updated.

