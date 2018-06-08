Let’s just say you’re Alex Ovechkin, and you win the Stanley Cup, and you just happen to be in Las Vegas. Naturally, you’re going to parade the thing through the MGM Grand lobby. NBC4’s Chris Kerwin was there to capture this particular magic.

CUP TOUR!

Ovechkin and team walking through the MGM@nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/CEWFtQ07OX — dckerNBC4 (@dckerNBC4) June 8, 2018

He’s never letting it go. It’s going to be like one of those touch-a-car contests. That Hockey Hall of Fame dude whose job it is to watch the Stanley Cup needs to find other work.

Ovechkin casually walking around with the cup in mgm grand I can die happy now pic.twitter.com/kVPEdrYp6n — 天使 (@cognackitten) June 8, 2018

you're cool but you'll never be Ovechkin-walking-through-the-MGM-with-the-Cup cool pic.twitter.com/oi2kKJo2OU — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) June 8, 2018

So, I was just having a drink in the lobby of my hotel...and this happened. (h/t Greg Abernathy). #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/F2aLWxPwYy — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) June 8, 2018

Our very own Adam Kilgore was tailing the Caps during their celebration and got this elusive shot of the Cup out of Ovechkin’s hands. Maybe John Carlson was just holding it while Ovi was in the restroom or something:

Just John Carlson carrying the Stanley Cup through the lobby of the MGM at 4:25 a.m. with Matt Niskanen playing bodyguard. pic.twitter.com/RBLshFLr4X — Adam Kilgore (@AdamKilgoreWP) June 8, 2018

Read more Stanley Cup finals coverage:

Game summary: Capitals 4, Golden Knights 3

Capitals win Stanley Cup, Washington’s first major sports championship since 1992

Svrluga: Alex Ovechkin wins the Stanley Cup and secures his legacy

Here are a couple more awful streaks the Caps ended

Boswell: For Capitals and their fans, tears of joy replace years of frustration

Washington becomes a sea of red in celebration of the Capitals’ first championship

T.J. Oshie held back tears as he shared the Stanley Cup with his dad

Capitals, and Washington, celebrate a triumph decades in the making

The Capitals’ supporting cast was again center stage in Stanley Cup clincher