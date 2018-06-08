Let’s just say you’re Alex Ovechkin, and you win the Stanley Cup, and you just happen to be in Las Vegas. Naturally, you’re going to parade the thing through the MGM Grand lobby. NBC4’s Chris Kerwin was there to capture this particular magic.
He’s never letting it go. It’s going to be like one of those touch-a-car contests. That Hockey Hall of Fame dude whose job it is to watch the Stanley Cup needs to find other work.
Our very own Adam Kilgore was tailing the Caps during their celebration and got this elusive shot of the Cup out of Ovechkin’s hands. Maybe John Carlson was just holding it while Ovi was in the restroom or something:
