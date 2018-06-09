

Alex Ovechkin celebrates with the Stanley Cup at a restaurant in Georgetown on Saturday. (Holly Fry for The Washington Post)

Since winning the Stanley Cup on Thursday night, the Capitals’ party hasn’t ended. They partied hard overnight and into Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. They partied Friday on the flight back to Dulles, and then at a bar in Clarendon.

They showed up at Nationals Park on Saturday to a boisterous crowd, then sat in a sky box and drank beers for nine innings. Then they made it to Georgetown, Cup in tow, and the revelry continued.

[Capitals’ beer-drenched Stanley Cup party rages on at Nationals Park]

Apparently, the Capitals have had quite a bit to drink. And they have good reason to celebrate. They dislike shirts. They like fountains. They’re in favor of partying with the general public.

As fans continue to capture and share images of the Capitals partying in public, follow the team’s Saturday night on the town, which is already off to a rollicking start.

6 p.m. — Nick’s Riverside Grill and Tony and Joe’s Seafood, Georgetown

Alex Ovechkin doing a keg stand out of the Stanley Cup, living his best life pic.twitter.com/0qX6cpuTLf — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) June 9, 2018

This was an absolutely insane day and I love this team so much #ALLCaps pic.twitter.com/rjWcfkH3hl — Kelsey G. (@KGras13) June 9, 2018

important video I have acquired from the waterfront @dcsportsbog pic.twitter.com/RqsIW18Jhj — Perry Mattern (@pmattern7) June 9, 2018

6:45 p.m. — In a party bus singing Blink 182

The Caps split up here, with Jakub Vrana, Andre Burakovsky, Braden Holtby and potentially others boarding a party bus en route to Adams Morgan, where Vrana and Burakovsky got tattoos.

Andre Burakovsky and Jakub Vrana stumbled onto the bus, danced, and said they were going to get Stanley Cup tattoos #ALLCAPS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/l8ieOE9fSb — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) June 9, 2018

Inside the party bus!!! Just the best day. pic.twitter.com/9O4zmzC8s4 — Karl Johan (@fourthyeardke) June 10, 2018

“We are Swedish (and die hard Caps fans),” Twitter user and Caps fan Karl Johan wrote in a Twitter message. “So we went down to the waterfront with my dad and we were just talking to Burky [Burakovsky] at the waterfront and then [got on] the bus to get tattoos.”

7:40 p.m. — The Cup gets in a cab

Ovi and others getting into a cab pic.twitter.com/tfPqphCjcE — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) June 9, 2018

7:50 — Cafe Milano, Georgetown

At Cafe Milano with the Caps and the Cup. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/hCQLWwwSbL — Carolyn Cerbin (@carolyncerbin) June 9, 2018

The #ALLCAPS are at Cafe Milano and Ivanka & Jared are here. pic.twitter.com/eyNwZiMfcf — Jason Perkins (@jperkalator82) June 9, 2018

I am eating at the bar at Cafe Milano and the Champion Caps and Javanka are here top that pic.twitter.com/QkEVGJcSRx — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) June 10, 2018

8:00 p.m. — Tattoo Paradise, Adams Morgan

safe to say Burakovsky will remember this win forever 💪 pic.twitter.com/vSDRBmoUOQ — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) June 10, 2018

Vrana got a tattoo, too 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VGFx2lETsJ — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 10, 2018

10:00 p.m. — Still at Cafe Milano

At least some of the team is still at Cafe Milano leading the 10,000th rendition of “We Are the Champions.”

10:14 p.m. — Leaving Cafe Milano

Look at Ovechkin getting mobbed as he leaves Cafe Milano (via @NathanBritton_) pic.twitter.com/0RqT9Bk8oR — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 10, 2018

Check back for updates of where the Caps go next.

