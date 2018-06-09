Since winning the Stanley Cup on Thursday night, the Capitals’ party hasn’t ended. They partied hard overnight and into Friday morning on the Las Vegas Strip. They partied Friday on the flight back to Dulles, and then at a bar in Clarendon.
They showed up at Nationals Park on Saturday to a boisterous crowd, then sat in a sky box and drank beers for nine innings. Then they made it to Georgetown, Cup in tow, and the revelry continued.
Apparently, the Capitals have had quite a bit to drink. And they have good reason to celebrate. They dislike shirts. They like fountains. They’re in favor of partying with the general public.
As fans continue to capture and share images of the Capitals partying in public, follow the team’s Saturday night on the town, which is already off to a rollicking start.
6 p.m. — Nick’s Riverside Grill and Tony and Joe’s Seafood, Georgetown
6:45 p.m. — In a party bus singing Blink 182
The Caps split up here, with Jakub Vrana, Andre Burakovsky, Braden Holtby and potentially others boarding a party bus en route to Adams Morgan, where Vrana and Burakovsky got tattoos.
“We are Swedish (and die hard Caps fans),” Twitter user and Caps fan Karl Johan wrote in a Twitter message. “So we went down to the waterfront with my dad and we were just talking to Burky [Burakovsky] at the waterfront and then [got on] the bus to get tattoos.”
7:40 p.m. — The Cup gets in a cab
7:50 — Cafe Milano, Georgetown
8:00 p.m. — Tattoo Paradise, Adams Morgan
10:00 p.m. — Still at Cafe Milano
At least some of the team is still at Cafe Milano leading the 10,000th rendition of “We Are the Champions.”
10:14 p.m. — Leaving Cafe Milano
Check back for updates of where the Caps go next.
