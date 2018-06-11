

T.J. Oshie on his way to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup finals. (Courtesy of Margaret McEvoy)

The next time T.J. Oshie takes Metro to a home game, he can do so with with a commemorative SmarTrip card featuring a photo of him and his Capitals teammates celebrating their Stanley Cup title, the franchise’s first in its 44-year history.

Oshie and Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen rode Metro to both of Washington’s home games during the Stanley Cup finals. Upon arriving at Gallery Place station en route to Game 4, Oshie discovered he was 35 cents short on his exit fare. A Metro employee eventually let Oshie through the gate as fans chanted, “Let’s go Caps!”

“I owe you guys; thank you,” Oshie said.

Oshie opened the scoring that night with a power-play goal and added two assists in the Capitals’ 6-2 win, which gave Washington a three-games-to-one series lead. Afterward, WMATA vowed to make a commemorative SmarTrip card in Oshie’s honor if Washington clinched the Stanley Cup.

Hey @tjoshie77! Congrats on an amazing win! Bring home the #StanleyCup and we're gonna make a commemorative smartrip card in your honor!

-- ❤️ your favorite transit system#ALLCAPS @Capitals #wmata pic.twitter.com/xKFzVwJ5rC — Metro (@wmata) June 5, 2018

The Capitals finished off the Golden Knights three days later in Las Vegas, and on Monday, Metro made good on its promise.

“We are excited to honor the players who rode Metro to the games and the entire Caps team for this historic championship,” Metro General Manager Paul J. Wiedefeld said in a release. “Like the Caps, Metro brings the region together, and this special SmarTrip card is a great way for riders, fans and players to show their Caps pride.”

Metro said the popular Capitals blog Russian Machine Never Breaks submitted several potential designs for the limited-edition cards, which are available for purchase online at WMATA.com. The cards cost $10; that includes $8 in pre-loaded fare value, which Oshie should be aware will cover, at most, four round-trip rides. Fans who order the cards are asked to allow a few weeks for delivery.

