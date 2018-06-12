After the Capitals clinched their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history, I followed up with a few of the fans featured on the Bog during the team’s playoff run.

Amanda Wilson, the Capitals fan who got clearance from her doctors at the Mayo Clinic to fly to D.C. for Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between cancer treatments, watched Washington clinch its first title from her temporary home back in Minnesota. Wilson’s infant daughter was asleep in the next room, so her reaction during Game 5, which she watched with her mom, husband and son, was restrained. As the final horn sounded, she was overcome with emotion, and the feeling lasted while Alex Ovechkin hoisted the Stanley Cup.

Pure happiness from your biggest fan!! Thank you Washington Capitals for bringing the cup home for our city!! @Capitals @NBCSCapitals @RobCarlinNBCS pic.twitter.com/cVr70sNzA4 — Amanda Wilson (@amandastrongN20) June 8, 2018

“I had goose bumps and was crying again,” Wilson said this week. “I just think that they’re a special team. I don’t think there will be another team like them.”

Wilson’s No. 20 “Amanda Strong” jersey became something of a good-luck charm during the Capitals’ playoff run. It arrived as a gift from a college suitemate before Game 3 of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Blue Jackets. Lars Eller, who also wears No. 20, scored the winning goal in double-overtime of that game. Last Thursday, Eller scored the goal that eventually made the Capitals Stanley Cup champions.

“Everything about the No. 20, my husband and I will always talk about that,” said Wilson, whose radiation treatments prevented her from making it back to D.C. for Tuesday’s championship parade along Constitution Avenue. “Twenty years since they made it this far [in the playoffs]. Eller scoring the game-winner in Game 3 when I got the jersey, and then Eller scoring the game-winner in the final. It just makes me feel really good. … I’ll remember that part, and it brings me a little closer to it when I sometimes feel far away from it.”

Sheila Bouchard watched Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals from her Springfield, Va., home with a small contingent of friends and family. As the final seconds ticked off the clock in Washington’s 4-3, title-clinching win in Las Vegas, Bouchard said she felt as if she’d hit the jackpot.

“It was happiness all over,” said the 82-year-old Capital fan, who one week earlier had suffered a heart attack that left her hospitalized during Game 3. “It was a good feeling, and it’s helping me heal a little bit, I think. I thought my one daughter was going to have a heart attack like me. It was just happiness, tears, jumping up and down.”

Bouchard, who planned to watch the parade from home, enjoyed following the Capitals’ rampage through D.C. with the Stanley Cup over the weekend.

“They’ve gone wild now,” she said. “They’re having a wonderful time celebrating. Maybe a little bit over the top, but that’s all right, they deserve it. Ovechkin doing his push-ups and whatever he was doing. A little bit on the inebriated side, but they didn’t hurt anybody and they weren’t driving, so good for them.”

Grace Cohen, the 90-year-old original Capitals season-ticket holder who was a guest in team owner Ted Leonsis’s box for Game 4, is already looking forward to next season’s home opener.

“I’m going to that first game,” Cohen said. “I want to see that banner go up.”

Cohen said she was treated like royalty in Leonsis’s suite, where she high-fived Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) after several of the Capitals’ goals in a 6-2 win.

“I can’t believe it happened to me,” said Cohen, who will ride a bus with several other original season-season ticket holders from the 1974-75 season as a participant in Tuesday’s parade. “I just am very excited for the team and the city. I think the city is better for it.”

Jack Merritt, the 15-year-old who threw a crab on the ice at the end of Game 3 in hopes of starting a new tradition, is skipping school with several friends to attend Tuesday’s parade.

“This is our last week, and most of our work is done,” said the Bethesda-Chevy Chase sophomore, who sang “We Are the Champions’ at the viewing party inside Capital One Arena with 18,000 other fans after the Capitals won Game 5 in Las Vegas. For the record, there were no crabs thrown on the ice at T-Mobile Arena during Washington’s Stanley Cup celebration.

Merritt’s original @CapsCrab Twitter account was suspended for suspicious activity, so he recently launched @CapitalsCrab and an online store for Capitals crab-themed T-shirts.

Retweet for a chance to win a FREE Caps Crab Stanley Cup T-Shirt from https://t.co/2arxjBX4Pr! Winner will he chosen at 8PM tomorrow night. See you at the parade! #ALLCAPS #ThrowTheCrab pic.twitter.com/NVgTlTUfW3 — Caps Crab (@capitalscrab) June 11, 2018

John Daido, who, along with two friends, asked Nicklas Backstrom to sign a broom at morning skate before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, headed back to the University of Kentucky to get ready for football season about a week ago. He watched Game 5 while chatting with friends on Discord from his dorm room.

“The night they won, I was up until 1:30 a.m. and had to go to 4:30 practice,” said Daido, who issued a long apology to fans on Twitter after the Capitals lost Game 3 and whose friend, Curtis Holland, later burned the broom to appease the hockey gods. “It was totally worth it.”

The moment you have all been waiting for. What had to be done, has been done. We are still #AllCaps. Let’s go win this thing! pic.twitter.com/IQMwgn0U6L — kuzy (@OozyKuzy) May 17, 2018

The Capitals went 6-3 after the broom-burning. Daido said several of his teammates have started calling him “Broom Guy.”

“I’m just happy it worked out for all the Caps fans,” Daido said. “Now we just gotta hope that we can go back-to-back.”

It took 44 years for the Capitals to win their first Stanley Cup, but Cohen is optimistic there’s another celebration coming, and soon.

“I expect them to win next year,” she said.

