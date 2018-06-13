Jakub Vrana is one of the Capitals’ brightest young stars, and that’s saying nothing of the 22-year-old forward’s strong rookie season and three playoff goals, including one in Washington’s Stanley Cup-clinching Game 5 win.

Vrana’s Instagram story was the source of much amusement over the weekend, as the Capitals took the Stanley Cup on an alcohol-fueled trip through D.C. With Braden Holtby holding his hand during the process, a possibly inebriated Vrana got a Stanley Cup tattoo on Saturday night.

[Most Capitals say they will visit the White House after winning the Stanley Cup]

Vrana got a tattoo, too 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VGFx2lETsJ — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 10, 2018

Just when you thought that Vrana couldn’t get any cuter... Holtby held his hand while he got his tattoo. 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/QIh2Ea9wi7 — Amanda (@awolf14) June 11, 2018

With his arm draped around Joe Beninati, Vrana did his best impression of the Capitals’ play-by-play man calling an Alex Ovechkin goal.

Time of death: 12:18 a.m.

Cause of death: Jakub Vrana's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/dyvmdywnH5 — Alex Prewitt (@alex_prewitt) June 10, 2018

And, in perhaps the underrated highlight of the weekend, Vrana asked teammate Devante Smith-Pelly how he was enjoying his pasta before chanting “D-S-P! D-S-P!”

they’re so drunk and happy and i’m so mostly sober and happy watching them pic.twitter.com/YBaVV2gklO — reilly the positive sign girl (@burakovskyeet) June 10, 2018

Vrana was a hit at Tuesday’s championship parade along Constitution Avenue, as well. During Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier’s live coverage of the event on 106.7 The Fan, Sports Junkies co-host Jason Bishop tossed his phone to the Czech Republic native, who was riding atop one of the Capitals’ open-top buses.

“Hi guys,” Vrana said. “What’s going on? Whaaaat’s up?”

Paulsen and Rouhier, who were broadcasting from inside Elephant & Castle, asked Vrana how he was enjoying the parade.

“You know what, I love all these people here,” Vrana said. “They’ve been waiting all these years and they deserve it. We gave it to them and they deserve it.”



(Via Vrana’s Instagram story)

Paulsen asked Vrana about his goal in Game 5, which gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

“You know what, though, it doesn’t matter now, because we are the champions, and we all deserved it,” Vrana said. “Everybody on this team did 100 percent, and that’s what it takes. And all these people in D.C., they deserve it.”

Jakub Vrana the early favorite for parade MVP pic.twitter.com/CZmurF7i8W — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) June 12, 2018

Vrana literally got off the bus, told a girl in front of me to text him tonight, walked back on — STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS (@holtbyfanclub) June 12, 2018

Asked how he intended to celebrate on Tuesday night, because one apparently can’t do too much celebrating after winning the Stanley Cup, Vrana replied that he had more pressing matters to attend to.

“Right now, I just try to find a restroom,” he said. “And then, you know what, whatever it takes, I don’t care. It’s whatever right now.”

I can confirm that Vrana found a restroom at the end of the parade route. He and several teammates used porta-potties set up along 7th Street NW before making their way toward the stage before the post-parade rally.



Jakub Vrana running to rejoin his team after using a porta-potty at the end of Tuesday’s parade route. (Scott Allen/The Washington Post)



Jakub Vrana found a restroom. (Scott Allen/The Washington Post)

Listen to Vrana’s full interview with 106.7 The Fan here.

Read more on the Capitals:

My generation waited our entire lives for a D.C. sports title. This is why we kept watching.

‘I love these guys’: These Capitals forever will be bonded by their Stanley Cup

Alex Ovechkin’s speech brings Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade to a wild end

Ryan Zimmerman, Alex Ovechkin top Caps-heavy list of longest-tenured D.C. athletes

Checking in with some fans featured on the Bog during Capitals’ Stanley Cup run