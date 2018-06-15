The U.S. Naval Academy is demanding that Nike and Undefeated, a boutique based in Los Angeles, stop using a new logo that resembles the academy’s crest.

In a statement released on social media Thursday night, academy spokeswoman Jenny Erickson said Navy leadership is preparing a letter informing the sportswear giant of what they believe to be trademark infringement.

“The Naval Academy crest represents honor, integrity and leadership, and is emblematic of our students and more than 80,000 alumni who serve and have served our country, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. It is difficult to understand why anyone would modify and use our symbol without permission for marking and profit motives.

“The similarities of the Nike/UNDEFEATED logo released this week and the USNA Crest are undeniable, and we believe their logo is clearly an infringement under trademark law. The Naval Academy is working with Navy leadership to order Nike/UNDEFEATED to cease and desist their use of the logo.”

The Office of Naval Research holds the crest trademark on behalf of the Naval Academy.

The logo is for a soccer-inspired collaborative collection called The Fives, which features athletic apparel and soccer gear. The line debuts Saturday, just in time for the World Cup. Undefeated debuted the emblem online Monday — a shield flanked by columns and surrounded by a scroll with the worlds “Respect All,” “Fear None,” “Los Angeles” and “The Fives.” The Roman numerals MMII refer to 2002, the year the boutique was established, according to its website.

It drew comparisons to the Naval Academy coat of arms, which was adopted in 1899, almost immediately.

