

NBA draft prospect Zhaire Smith talks with reporters after working out for the Wizards last week. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

The Wizards have the 15th pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. It’s anybody’s guess which players will be off the board by the time Washington is on the clock, but the 15th pick has yielded a couple of all-star talents (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard) in recent years, as well as useful players such as Justin Jackson and the Wizards’ own Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Suns are expected to take Arizona center Deandre Ayton No. 1 overall, but the rest of this year’s lottery picks are shaping up to be as unpredictable as any draft in recent memory. Consider ESPN’s live mock draft special from two weeks ago, when Adrian Wojnarowski had Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr. falling to the Wizards at No. 15.

“He may very well end up going earlier than that in the draft,” Wojnarowski said for Porter, who is projected to be taken as high as No. 2 by some insiders despite missing all but two games of his freshman season at Missouri due to a back injury. “But the questions that exist about him right now, that have to be answered from the medical and the physical [standpoint] from the back surgery, to how he interacts with teammates. Is he a good fit in everyone’s locker room? I think between now and the draft, I think he answers enough [questions] to go higher than 15, but it is legitimate to put him this far down because I don’t think there’s a player in this entire draft who has more questions around him.”

Don’t count on a second “Porter Jr.” joining the Wizards on Thursday. Here’s who some of the other experts predict Washington will take with its first-round pick:

[Trades within the lottery could jolt an already intriguing NBA draft this week]

CBS Sports: Lonnie Walker IV, G, Miami

“Walker’s freshman season didn’t get off to a great start — evidence being how he only averaged 8.1 points in 20.9 minutes per game through Miami’s first 15 contests. But the 6-4 freshman averaged 14 points in Miami’s final five regular-season games to remind NBA scouts why they view him as a strong-framed shooting guard with a future. Yes, he only shot 34.6 percent from 3-point range this season. But, remember, Walker shot 40 percent from beyond the arc two summers ago on the Nike EYBL circuit. So his lower percentage at Miami isn’t too concerning.” — Gary Parrish

ESPN: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

“Marcin Gortat is 34 and is about to enter the final year of his contract, so the Wizards could definitely start to think about grooming a young big man. Williams reminded everyone why he was such a highly touted prospect entering the season with an impressive run to finish the year, helping Texas A&M reach the Sweet 16. Despite playing out of position all season, he has shown that his game is tailor-made for the NBA as a rim-running, pick-and-roll-finishing, shot-blocker/offensive rebounder in the Clint Capela mold. John Wall would likely appreciate having someone like him to throw lobs to.” — Jonathan Givony

Sports Illustrated: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

“It’s worth wondering if the Wizards could move down from here and aim to shed salary if there’s nobody they love on the board. If they keep this pick, Washington will likely grab whichever top prospect falls out of the lottery, and there’s a scenario where it’s Bridges. Though he’s a tweener, Bridges is a good rebounder and passable jump shooter who has potential to be versatile defensively. The Wizards’ frontcourt stands to get more athletic, and having Bridges in the rotation at forward could enable them to play smaller and faster — and to John Wall’s strengths — much more frequently. He’d be great value here if he slips.” — Jeremy Woo

USA Today: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

“Give him a few years to develop more of an offensive repertoire, and Gilgeous-Alexander is an ideal NBA point guard. His length, passing and defense are all intriguing, but don’t expect him to orchestrate an NBA offense as a rookie.” — Jeff Zilgitt, Michael Singer and Sam Amick

Yahoo!: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

“Smith is a power guard who measured 6-4 1/2 at the NBA draft combine in Chicago, which is small for a guy who doesn’t create his own shot. But he’s an ace defender and athlete with a high ceiling — hence the rising stock — if not the highest floor. Plus, the 18-year-old has just the right balance of flash and pizzazz to flank Bradley Beal and John Wall.” — Jordan Schultz

The Ringer: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

“A supreme dunker who fits the mold of a rim-running center, though he must improve his discipline.” — Kevin O’Connor

Bleacher Report: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

“The Wizards need a big, but they’ll use free agency since no power forwards or centers are worth taking at No. 15. Smith, 19 years old, has become a trendy pre-draft name for his explosive leaping, defensive versatility, promising shooting stroke and room to improve as a creator.” — Jonathan Wasserman

The Washington Post: Keita Bates-Diop, SF, Ohio State

“This spot could go in a few directions. Smith will be a consideration if he’s on the board, as could Knox and Troy Brown. But Bates-Diop should be able to immediately step in and provide shooting and defense on the wings, plus true size to defend big forwards — something the Wizards need in a big way.” — Tim Bontemps

The Sports Capitol: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

Net Scouts: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

NBADraft.net: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

Los Angeles Times: Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech

New York Post: Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M

