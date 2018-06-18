

Alex Ovechkin at Tuesday’s parade. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

There’s no shortage of memorabilia to commemorate the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. That includes the Blu-ray and DVD documenting the feat, “Stanley Cup Champions 2018: Washington Capitals,” which you can watch over and over, for the next 44 years if need be, to remind yourself that, yeah, the events of the past two months actually happened.

The digital collectible from Cinedigm and NHL Original Productions, available online and at major retailers on July 31, is currently available for presale. It features exclusive interviews with players, coaches and Capitals alumni, and promises behind-the-scenes and never-before-seen footage. The DVD special features include extended footage from last week’s championship parade and the Capitals’ on-ice and locker room celebrations, while the Blu-ray special features include highlights from every round of the playoffs and Stanley Cup media day.

The cover of the Blu-ray and DVD combo pack features a large photo of a smiling Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup, as well as smaller photos of Braden Holtby, Evgeny Kuznetsov and, if you look really closely, T.J. Oshie and John Carlson.



(Courtesy of Cinedigm and NHL Original Productions)

“The Washington Capitals’ journey to hoisting the Stanley Cup was as poignant as it was thrilling,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said in a release. “The team involved their loyal fans every step of the way. We worked hard to capture and present those magical on and off-ice moments, incredible plays and the unique personalities of their favorite players so their fans can relive and cherish this franchise’s first Championship.”

Other products you might see Ovechkin grace the cover of in the coming months include EA Sports’ NHL ’19 video game and a rerelease of Queen’s “We Are The Champions.” (Only kidding about Queen, but it would be great if it happened.)

We need Ovechkin on the cover of NHL 19 👀👀 @EASPORTSNHL @S7Dsn pic.twitter.com/hJks5UZ1DY — Haseeb Samdani (@hasibcapitals) June 8, 2018

In the meantime, if you’ve tired of watching players’ post-Stanley Cup Instagram stories (impossible), there are plenty of completely free videos to relive the excitement of the Capitals’ first title run. (As of Friday, a spokesman for Cinedigm and NHL Original Productions was unsure whether any of the Capitals’ popular team-produced videos from during and after the Stanley Cup run would be included on the commemorative Blu-ray and DVD.)

Read more on the Capitals:

How the Capitals could handle each of their pending free agents

Capitals are smashing online sales records for Stanley Cup championship gear

I was sick. D.C. sports helped me push through.

‘I love all these people here’: Jakub Vrana’s star continued to rise at Capitals’ parade

Capitals’ T.J. Oshie can now ride Metro with a commemorative Stanley Cup SmarTrip card

Alex Ovechkin — captain, husband, expectant father — reaches hockey’s summit