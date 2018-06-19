

Neal Henderson, the founder and coach of the Fort Dupont ice hockey program, learned the sport in Ontario, where he fathered was stationed during World War II. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Neal Henderson was the neighborhood dad who coached every sport, whether his kids had a real team or not. He’d offer pointers in pickup basketball games or draw up plays in backyard football. But when winter finally came to Washington and the streets froze over, Henderson, now 80, could finally teach his favorite sport.

His father was a Merchant Marine stationed during World War II in St. Catharines, Ontario, and when he brought the family — originally from St. Croix — up north, Henderson learned and fell in love with hockey. Back in the District, he got a job at the old Uline Arena on 3rd Street in Northeast so he could keep skating.

He’d arrive after the school day and put on skates right away, remembered Cardozo High classmate Betty Dean, and spend the rest of his shift cleaning the arena and fixing the place up.

Teaching hockey one day in 1978, to his children and their friends, Henderson realized there were too many youngsters to just keep playing in the street. He walked to the Fort Dupont Ice Arena in Southeast and rented ice time.

“Next thing I knew,” he said, “I had more kids from the neighborhood. Once they started coming, I had no idea what I was going to do.”

He kept buying ice time and, eventually, skates and sticks and pads, too. Forty years have gone by. He’s still doing it.

What began as a dad, son and neighborhood kids chipping a puck around turned into the Fort Dupont Cannons, the oldest minority hockey club in North America, according to the NHL. It serves close to 50 players ages 8 to 18 each year at no charge; Henderson’s original equipment bank has been replenished through donations and fundraising over the years. Participants are required to adhere to strict academic standards.

The program earned Henderson a nomination as one of three finalists for the NHL’s inaugural Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, an honor named for the league’s first black player. The award was created to recognize a figure who has an “impressive record of leadership, collaboration or behavior that has transcended the sport, improving lives and helping others reach their potential.”

The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards on June 20.

“He deserves it,” said Dean, the team’s volunteer manager. “He’s been doing it for such a long time.”

“I’m happy that they think that much of me,” Henderson said. “I appreciate it. If I don’t get it, I’m going to be the same me. I’m not going to change. I tell people, ‘What have I done?’ I’m only being a friend to a kid.”

But even before the NHL can mete out a winner, the Washington Capitals visited Fort DuPont on June 15 to honor Henderson and his club.

Team owner Ted Leonsis and captain Alex Ovechkin met with players and coaches and let folks touch the Stanley Cup.

Great to see Coach Neal Henderson meet the #StanleyCup at Fort Dupont Ice Arena! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/JFgBaKbHpH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 15, 2018

“It’s breathtaking to know that there are people in such high esteem that follow us and see what we’re doing to teach kids to see the game and enjoy the game and play the game,” Henderson said. “To be able to touch it and be associated with such class, I’m very thankful and honored to be with them.

“Some people still think ice hockey is a foreign sport, but now it’s taken its rightful place in the hall of champions in Washington, D.C.”

But to Henderson, his club was always about more than learning a new sport or finding an outlet for kids to have fun.

The team uses its travel for tournaments to visit museums and sometimes colleges, Henderson said, exposing players from mostly lower-income families to new places.



Neal Henderson started the league with kids from the District, many from lower income families. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)

Henderson and Dean check report cards for participants every academic quarter. If a player has a failing grade, Henderson sends them to a classroom upstairs at the ice rink to do their homework — while dressed in hockey gear.

He even uses the club’s uniform and colors to teach players about African American history in Washington. The rink is named for the military base that protected the nation’s capital during the Civil War. The club’s colors — black, gold and white — represent the black soldiers, the brass buttons on their uniforms and the white officers.

When players or parents questioned hockey’s popularity among black, inner-city youths, he taught the history of the game. The slap shot, some historians say, was invented by black players.

And who cares about the sport’s popularity, he would ask. It’s fun.

“When I saw the kids come up and flash their face against the glass, I’d come up to them and say, ‘Do you want to do this?’ And they’d say, ‘Yes.’ And I’d say, ‘Go get your parents,’ ” Henderson said. “When I came back the next week, I had four kids sitting on the steps waiting for me.”

“Hockey has so many interesting features to the game,” he said. “It’s a gladiator sport where you could use your speed, your strength, your understanding. You could show you knew your teammate without speaking. Every time down the ice was something different, and you had seconds to do what you had to do each time. It captures your attention nonstop. It captivates your whole being.”

More than four decades later, Henderson is still consumed by the sport and his hockey club, spending free time mending and ordering equipment, checking report cards and hollering pointers from the bench.

He skated every week at practice until a year ago, when he developed cataracts. After he recovers from surgery to remove them this summer, he plans to lace up his skates again.

