Of the more than three dozen candidates vying for four at-large seats on the Montgomery County Council, Steve Solomon is perhaps the most unlikely name on next Tuesday’s primary ballot. When Solomon, the longtime radio host and producer better known as “Solly” to his listeners, mentioned he was running to his friend and colleague Steve Czaban, the drive-time host of The Team 980’s “Steve Czaban Show” figured he was joking.

“I was floored,” said Czaban, who has known Solomon for nearly 20 years. “Here’s a guy who wouldn’t even invite me to his house, and he was putting himself out there in a way that I was impressed by. He was making a serious run at it.”

Solomon, 42, has managed to surprise himself throughout his first foray into politics. Growing up in Montgomery County, he dreamed of becoming the next Howard Stern, only less vulgar. After graduating from Maryland with an economics degree, he landed a part-time radio gig at 980 through a college friend and has made a living talking about sports for the last 17 years. Solomon recently said he couldn’t be happier with his radio career, but when Montgomery County voters approved term limits for the nine-member council in November 2016, Solomon saw an opportunity to make a difference in his community.

While Solomon followed local politics only casually until the last couple of years, he was troubled by the county’s budget shortfall and thought the council could benefit from the input of a self-described “average Joe.” He began researching how to run for office and ways to campaign with little to no money; as someone who had never made a political donation, he decided he wouldn’t ask others to fund his campaign.

“I see the great things about living in this county, but I’ve also seen some of the issues,” Solomon, a lifelong Montgomery County resident, said at a campaign event earlier this year. “I thought, I have a pretty sensible head on my shoulders, I’m a moderate thinker, I could do good. Why not me? This isn’t brain surgery.”

Solomon officially registered as a candidate last November and has devoted much of his free time over the last seven months to knocking on doors, visiting police and fire stations and handing out fliers outside of libraries and grocery stores. Solomon’s work responsibilities, including producing and hosting a morning show on SB Nation Radio and Czaban’s show from 4 to 7 p.m. every weekday, have prevented him from making it to as many meet-and-greet events as some of his fellow candidates, a few of whom are campaigning full-time.

In February, Solomon spoke at Style Me Sue, a consignment store in Damascus. During the sparsely attended forum, which was broadcast on Facebook Live, Solomon touted his “average, middle-class working Joe” profile, and suggested his lack of background in politics and his work ethic would benefit him if he’s elected.

“I’m not the most eloquent radio personality, but I work harder than anyone,” he said. “I’m the last one to leave, I spend 70 hours a week at the station doing two shows. I’m honest. When I get a chance to be on the air, I say what I feel and what I think.”

Solomon explained that it would be an incredible privilege to help his fellow Montgomery County residents with issues that affect their everyday lives, no matter how small.

“There’s no point in me trying to match the same issues that every other candidate is going to talk about,” he would say later. “I asked myself, ‘Why would someone who’s not a Solly listener already vote for me?’ People tell me they need more streetlights. Well, I can do that. . . . We’re all doing this for the altruistic goal of making our community better, but I think I’m taking a different approach than every other candidate. Maybe it’s because I’m a naive novice, but I took the approach of focusing on smaller issues.”

This approach is readily apparent to anyone who has clicked on the “Issues Steve Believes In” page on Solomon’s no-frills campaign website. In addition to calling for the county’s traffic and road construction projects to be streamlined, and for the county’s emergency services personnel to better compensated, Solomon has campaigned as a proponent for senior citizen programs, animal shelters, deer management and, yes, more streetlights. Scroll to the bottom of Solomon’s issues page and you’ll find an item that is almost certainly unique to his platform: hand sanitizers.

“We need to have these dispensers in more public places — office buildings, shopping centers, restaurants,” Solomon explains on his site. “I’m not trying to force hand sanitizers on anyone and you don’t have to use them if you don’t want to, but they cost very little to maintain, and they actually do work in preventing people from spreading germs and getting sick.”

This is the sort of change that Czaban can believe in, and the type of micro issue that helps differentiate Solomon from his competitors in a crowded 38-person race.

“He hand-sanitizes all the time and I will say that, in the 15 years of doing the show, he has never missed a day of work,” said Czaban, who is not a Montgomery County resident, but praised Solomon’s integrity and dedication to his community. “The only day I thought he might not be able to work, he had some weird shoulder strain where he was at his desk all hunched over. I said go see a doctor. He said, ‘Nah, all they’ve got is germs at doctor’s offices.'”

Solomon said he understands that most candidates lose the first race they enter, and he wouldn’t rule out running for office again, depending on where he finishes in Tuesday’s primary.

“It’s been fun either way, and a learning experience,” Solomon said of his first political campaign.

