In news that will come as a disappointment to fans who were hoping the Penguins would be one the ice when the Capitals raised their first Stanley Cup banner to the rafters at Capital One Arena, the NHL on Wednesday announced that Washington will open its first regular season as champions at home on Oct. 3 against the Boston Bruins.

It’s going to be a BANNER day at @CapitalOneArena ! Your 2018-19 Opening Night vs. Boston on October 3rd. #CapsBruins #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Snq4BJRSd0 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 20, 2018

The full regular season schedule won’t be announced until Thursday, but we already know Washington will travel to Pittsburgh for the Penguins’ home opener on Oct. 4. Perhaps Alex Ovechkin could pack a mini championship banner for the occasion and drape it over his shoulders during pregame warmups, or Washington could just delay its banner-raising ceremony until Pittsburgh’s next trip to D.C.

This is about revenge. After the Penguins won their third Stanley Cup in 2016, the NHL cruelly scheduled Pittsburgh’s home opener the following season against the Capitals, the team they had knocked out of the playoffs that May and seven previous times dating back to 1991.

Who's ready to make October 13 a "banner" day? More info on the regular season opener: https://t.co/PzeT0xSXRc pic.twitter.com/8PUifAA987 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 20, 2016

The Penguins made the most of the opportunity to taunt their familiar playoff foes. During the pregame ceremony at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 13, the Penguins played a highlight video from their 2016 playoff run, including the celebration that followed Nick Bonino’s overtime goal in Game 6 of their second-round series against Washington. While Sidney Crosby was ruled out for the home opener with a concussion, the Penguins’ captain skated onto the ice in full uniform and carrying the Stanley Cup before the banner was raised. For Capitals fans, it was all quite gross, and made even worse by the fact that Washington would lose the game, 3-2, in a shootout.

The Penguins would troll the Capitals during their first visit to D.C. that season, too.

New banners this year for the Penguins and Capitals. 😏 pic.twitter.com/wf4juD9Hga — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 16, 2016

.@penguins Must have missed the one right next to it. pic.twitter.com/YfrtDHimNt — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 16, 2016

The NHL spared the Capitals the humiliation of opening the season in Pittsburgh following the Penguins’ repeat title in 2017, as the Penguins hosted the Blues in their home opener.

