Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom continued their championship celebration Wednesday back in the city where they helped clinch the Capitals’ first Stanley Cup. During the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, where Ovechkin collected his seventh Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the league’s leading goal scorer, die-hard Capitals fan and former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter introduced a video of the longtime teammates dancing with the Stanley Cup on a barge in front of the Fountains of Bellagio. It was an obvious callback to the fun Ovechkin, Backstrom and their fellow Capitals had frolicking in the fountains of Georgetown a couple weeks ago.

“Lynda, we found fountains!” Ovechkin shouted during the prerecorded segment.

“Start the music!” Backstrom yelled as he threw a fist in the air.

Ovechkin and Backstrom proceeded to dance with the Stanley Cup as House of Pain’s “Jump Around” played.

[The Capitals are the champions, my friends. And they’ll keep on singing ’til the end.]

The outtakes are even better. During the shoot, Ovechkin asked a member of the crew how many people swim in the Fountains of Bellagio, perhaps considering taking a dip after the awards show.

“We thought about [jumping in], but we can’t,” Ovechkin told NHL.com.

“Someone told us we would get arrested,” Backstrom said.

Turns out he’s quite the charmer! — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 21, 2018

“Great memories, great town,” Ovechkin said of being back in Sin City. “What happens in Vegas stay in Vegas, but Stanley Cup stay with us forever, so it’s pretty cool.”

The Capitals’ captain, who somehow didn’t receive a single first- or second-place vote for the Hart Trophy given to the league’s MVP, also addressed the resignation of Capitals coach Barry Trotz.

“It’s hard when it happen right away, you know?” Ovechkin said. “First of all, thanks for him to be with us, to give us a chance to win the Cup. All of what he did was only for the team, not for personal-wise. But I’m pretty sure he will be fine and he will find what he wants. It’s sad, but it’s a business.”

