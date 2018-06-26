Mitch Tischler spent much of the previous two days reminiscing with people who knew fellow longtime NBC Sports Washington videographer Michael DiVenere, whose love of hockey was rivaled perhaps only by his fondness for heavy metal music. They included DiVenere’s friends from childhood, co-workers from every stop in his career and peers he saw maybe a couple of times a year in arenas and stadiums throughout the country.

“All the stories that people are telling, it makes a really surreal moment a little less painful,” Tischler said Monday of DiVenere’s unexpected death, which came while the 49-year-old was on assignment to cover the NHL draft in Dallas over the weekend. No cause was reported.

As the tragic news spread Monday, there was an outpouring of tributes to DiVenere on social media. Monumental Sports & Entertainment CEO Ted Leonsis and Capitals forward Tom Wilson were among the many who offered condolences and shared memories of DiVenere, a testament to the impact he had on those he met.

Seemingly everyone who knew DiVenere has a story to tell about him, but few people have more “Mike D” stories than Tischler. Beginning in 2008, Tischler and DiVenere spent eight years as travel partners on the Redskins beat. From the start of training camp in July until the end of the season, they spent five or six days a week together, both at home and on the road. Their countless car rides were especially memorable, thanks to DiVenere’s insistence on listening to metal music and hockey podcasts, and his blind faith in GPS that led Tischler to wonder if his colleague might follow the navigation system’s directions into a lake, like Michael Scott in “The Office.”

Heavy metal, hockey podcasts and terrible accents are what I’ll remember most - he was a pain in the ass but he was our pain in the ass - he was behind the scenes of your caps/skins coverage for 15 years, NBCS won’t be the same - R.I.P. Mikey D - I’m happy the Caps did it for you pic.twitter.com/PDRQ84HHQC — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 25, 2018

When Tischler and DiVenere drove through certain cities, DiVenere would dip into his arsenal of mostly terrible regional accents.

“He had a specific accent for talking about Philly cheesesteaks, and a particular accent for Baltimore about Natty Bohs,” Tischler said with a laugh. “Every accent sounded exactly the same, but to him, they were totally different. It got to a point where we would endlessly jab him and say, ‘Give me your New York accent.’ They all sounded the same.”

DiVenere, who worked at NewsChannel 8 and freelanced for George Michael at NBC4 before joining NBC Sports Washington when it was still known as Comcast SportsNet 15 years ago, had a knack for putting those around him at ease. That was a valuable skill to have in live television.

“He was always good to make me smile, especially before I went on camera,” said Capitals play-by-play man Joe Beninati, who worked closely with DiVenere on pre- and postgame shows throughout the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run.

Four hours of shaking my head have passed since I heard the news about @mikeyd2933. Our @NBCSWashington family has suffered a terrible loss. Mikey D always made me smile before I went on-camera with him. I choose to focus on all those good times rather than the tears of today. pic.twitter.com/uujDzyHh5i — Joe Beninati (@JoeBpXp) June 25, 2018

Beninati praised the work that DiVenere — and all of his colleagues behind the camera — did to make NBC Sports Washington’s on-air talent look good, and said Monday’s news was like a gut-punch. NBCSW analyst Alan May, who joined the network in 2009, echoed those thoughts. He said when he would ask DiVenere how he looked before going on air, DiVenere’s reply was always the same.

“He’d say, ‘Babe, don’t worry about it,'” May recalled. “‘You’ll never look bad with me at the helm.’ His way of hiding his feelings was to be a little bit snarky, but he was the first guy to look out for all of us. People don’t realize how hard it is when they’re watching something on television. He was stubborn about doing everything himself. … He didn’t want help; he just wanted to help you.”

I’m SO PROUD & extremely sad at loss of our cameraman & friend @mikeyd2933 I would always ask him when taping my show, “how do I look”, he’d say, “don’t worry Babe I’ve got your back! I’m a miracle worker!” He cried when his Caps won Cup #RIP Mikey D & thanks for having my back https://t.co/cOss7NMa6E — Alan May (@MayHockeyNBCS) June 25, 2018

One of the first things NBC4 videographer Chris Kerwin noticed about DiVenere when they met in the end zone at a Redskins game 20 years ago was the unorthodox butterfly stance he’d use to shoot games from the sideline. This guy must play goalie, thought Kerwin, who had recently moved to the area and was looking for an ice hockey team to join. Sure enough, Kerwin and DiVenere would bond over their shared love of metal and hockey. They were teammates on a men’s league team in Reston for a brief time before forming a Hockey North America squad called the Rockville Rattlers. In a touching Facebook post, Kerwin, who played defense for the Rattlers, recalled that DiVenere would keep a puck from every shutout he recorded and inscribe it with the score and his total number of saves.

“A lot of people snickered about that, but it showed how much he was really into it,” Kerwin said. “He was fiery in net. When he was on, he was on. When he wasn’t on, he was angry.”

DiVenere helped lead the Rattlers to multiple Hockey North America championships, which were often held in Las Vegas, and he was always looking to get better.

“After I got to know Mike, he would ask me to come out to shoot his men’s league games because he liked to have tape to study,” Tischler said. “He spent so much time watching YouTube videos and talking to other goalies about technique. He was so into the craft. When there was downtime at work, he was on some goalie Web site watching technique videos or picking out the next set of goalie pads he would buy. It was such an obsession for him, but in a good way. During the Stanley Cup run, he talked about how he won a championship in Vegas before the Capitals ever did.”



The Rockville Rattlers after winning a Hockey North America championship. (Courtesy of Chris Kerwin)

Prior to this year, Tischler said just about the happiest he’d seen DiVenere at work was during the Redskins’ run to the 2012 playoffs in Robert Griffin III’s rookie season.

“He wasn’t the most optimistic guy when it came to his teams, but that year, you could see that start to turn with the Redskins,” Tischler said. “I didn’t know he had that next level of happiness and joy in him.”

Tischler and his NBC Sports Washington colleagues saw that same joy in DiVenere over the last two months. When May invited DiVenere to join him on a postgame podcast during the Capitals’ Stanley Cup run, DiVenere got choked up talking about his favorite hockey team.

“It was great to see, because he prided himself on kind of being a hard-ass,” May said. “He loved the team so much.”

May said he’ll never forget seeing DiVenere at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena in the minutes after Lars Eller scored what proved to be the Stanley Cup-clinching goal in Game 5. In a reversal of roles, May was the one trying to calm DiVenere’s nerves as the clock ticked down on the franchise’s first championship. When the buzzer finally sounded, DiVenere shared a hug with Beninati before shooting the Capitals’ celebration.

“You could see the tears in his eyes and it was just unbelievably special,” Tischler said.

“The professional in him always took over, and he did his job really well, but I could see the fan in him just booming with pride,” Beninati said. “The further [the Capitals] went, the smile got bigger, the music got louder, and they won it. They got it across the finish line and I’m so glad that at least before his time was through here, he got a chance to see that.”

DiVenere and Kerwin had marked many a Capitals season-ending loss by wondering, over a few adult beverages, if the team would ever break through. After the Capitals finally did, they followed the team to a nightclub in Las Vegas and Kerwin bought a round of drinks. The scene was a far cry from the Metallica concerts the friends attended in Baltimore and at FedEx Field together over the years.

“To see him in a techno club was totally different,” said Tischler, who joined DiVenere, Kerwin and several other colleagues for the post-Cup celebration. “The size of the smile on Mike D’s face was unbelievable. I don’t know that I’ve seen him that happy before. Being a photographer isn’t the most glamorous job … but he bled and cried and sweated and everything else with that team. For them to do that this year was pretty spectacular.”

“Mike was one of our longest-tenured, most passionate colleagues and a valued member of our team,” Damon Phillips, general manager of NBC Sports Washington, said in a statement. “More importantly, he was a good friend to many. He will be greatly missed, personally and professionally. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Dozens of DiVenere’s friends and colleagues joined Phillips in expressing their grief over his passing on Monday. Many also shared their own Mike D stories.

Terribly saddened to learn of the loss of NBCSW’s @mikeyd2933. He was one of the best and you couldn’t find a bigger Caps fan anywhere. We were all so lucky to work with him. My thoughts are with his entire family today. — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) June 25, 2018

Crazy sad news this morning hearing of the passing of @mikeyd2933. Part of the @Capitals family and always had the boys look their best on camera. You will be missed... @NBCSWashington — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) June 25, 2018

A good man and an even better friend gone way too soon. RIP @mikeyd2933. We love you and we’re going to miss you. And yeah buddy, we all know you could have made THAT save. — Tarik El-Bashir⌨️🎙🏒 (@TarikNBCS) June 25, 2018

Perfectly said. I’m hollow. Mike D bought me a burger after my first game as Skins Insider. Said I might be ok at this. Meant the world. You’re missed Mikey. https://t.co/sD27qfzMwZ — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 25, 2018

Our DC hockey media family has heavy hearts today with the sudden passing of @mikeyd2933 over the weekend. This was from an off day in Clearwater during the Tampa series, a goofy pic (with Mike far right) that I’m really glad I have now. pic.twitter.com/Tza3d8d9n0 — John Walton (@WaltonCaps) June 25, 2018

No one worked harder behind the scenes. Our hearts ache for his family, and our friends at @NBCSWashington So happy he got to see the Caps win, crushed he won’t see the banner raising. Rest easy, my friend. We miss you so much already. — John Walton (@WaltonCaps) June 25, 2018

A Friend Gone Too Soon:@mikeyd2933 and I shot sports together and played hockey together.



We will miss him on the sidelines and in the net. https://t.co/piNvA9sDrp pic.twitter.com/ey0NeE7za4 — dckerNBC4 (@dckerNBC4) June 25, 2018

@mikeyd2933 I love you, and I'm sure going to miss you. Won't be anyone here to do Triumph impressions with me anymore. You were a good one. Rest in peace, my friend. — Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) June 25, 2018

One night driving home from a long road trip, I fell asleep in the passenger's seat. Mikey D turned UP the radio. I opened my eyes, looked at him, and he smiled before yelling, "METAL!" Lucky to work with him for 14 years and crushed today. Love you, bud. https://t.co/0zfAgS7RV2 — Michael Jenkins (@JenksNBCS) June 25, 2018

I am heartbroken for my NBCSportsWashington family. RIP Mikey D. Speechless 🙏🏾💔 — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) June 25, 2018

This dude was solid. Really came into his own over the last few years. Just devastated to get the call this morning. I’m so sorry to my work family https://t.co/eC7qQea2DM — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) June 25, 2018

Our friend & photojournalist Mikey D’s passing has rocked me & my colleagues. Last month & I got (the heavy metal head) to play Purple Rain on his guitar! He always greeted me with the nickname Flip Ibanez. He thought it was funny every time. I did not. Now I will miss it — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) June 25, 2018

When the #Caps beat Pitt, @mikeyd2933 (red shirt) was so happy.. When they won the Cup, he cried with joy.. Mikey D was our photog for Caps for years.. He told their stories.. Here’s his — he loved hockey & heavy metal.. He passed last night.. I’m devastated.. Love you, Mikey D! pic.twitter.com/MxYRlZdicF — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) June 25, 2018

Mitch, this picture is everything.. That smile knowing his team finally won the Cup.. Man, that’s how I’ll remember our buddy.. https://t.co/jotuO4L2u6 — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinNBCS) June 25, 2018

The Four HorseMen of @NBCSWashington lost its Rick Flair, it’s goalie, a friend and just a damn good person...thank you for always helping jerrito out when I needed it @mikeyd2933 you will be missed... pic.twitter.com/0geY0S0EHB — Jerry Brown (@JdotBrown) June 26, 2018

This was shocking to me after just seeing him in Vegas covering the Caps. Such an example of how you can’t ever truly count on being able to see someone again. I’m grateful to have been able to celebrate DC’s first championship in decades with you Mikey D. RIP https://t.co/vtTPuHxNNV — Lindsay Czarniak (@lindsayczarniak) June 25, 2018

With a heavy heart the NBCSW fam has to say bye to @mikeyd2933. My 1st professional assignment in the field w/ Mike, I learned not to touch a heavy metal man's radio and that we got to bring people sports TV...nothing more, nothing less; albeit our jobs, but an escape for others. pic.twitter.com/Dlrn1BKLlC — Doug McKinney (@DougieFreshNBCS) June 25, 2018

Man....Just found out that my pal @mikeyd2933 passed away on Saturday night. Just crushed. Incredibly hard worker. Great fan of hockey. Always willing to help w/ a question as a T-1 diabetic. This sucks. RIP, pal. To everyone that didn't know him, the world is an emptier place. — Chris Russell (@Russellmania621) June 25, 2018

Absolutely stunned to hear about the passing of @mikeyd2933. This photo was from The Caps-Pens series last year. While we might have worked for competing stations, we're all really one big family. RIP gone way, way too soon @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/bTTTV7PGrp — Tom Hunsicker (@TomSportsWUSA9) June 25, 2018

Tough day to be at work today. Mike loved hockey, was a great supporter of ours and loved his job. Our deepest condolences go out to our @NBCSWashington family. RIP @mikeyd2933. We will miss you. https://t.co/LquhKzVZk9 — Sergey Kocharov (@SergeyKocharov) June 25, 2018

Tremendously saddened by this. He was an awesome person to work with, a funny guy and I’ll miss having him around the room and messing with his camera shots. Thoughts are with everyone at NBCSN Washington and everyone hurting from this. R.I.P. buddy. https://t.co/lQ3gRbHql0 — Tommy Chalk (@Tommy_Chalk) June 25, 2018

Very sad to hear about the passing of @mikeyd2933. Mike has worked hard for @NBCSWashington for years. Rest In Peace. You will be missed. — Zach Leonsis (@ZacharyLeonsis) June 25, 2018

Just the worst news to wake up to. Mike D loved his job and worked tirelessly. Loved having him around the media room. https://t.co/7IERBdVyrT — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) June 25, 2018

A lot of people around the Caps mourning the loss of a fixture today. Sad times. Best to Mikey D's family. https://t.co/RHDaYGN73m — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) June 25, 2018

I just found out @mikeyd2933 passed...I’m devastated, he was an amazing person. When I was trying to go from radio to tv he would stay long after Caps games with me & shoot stand ups for me & then teach me how to edit, he was the best, crushing, thoughts with the NBC DC family — Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) June 25, 2018

First shoot I went on after joining @NBCSWashington was with Mike D. Early morning at Georgetown so we went to a coffee place nearby, Mike got me a breakfast sandwich.



Mike wasn’t the guy to tell you what you wanted to hear, he told you what you needed to hear. Rest In Peace pal https://t.co/vabk7yxznT — Ajay Atayee (@AjayAtayee) June 25, 2018

Heartbroken to hear of @mikeyd2933 passing. As reporter at @NBCSWashington a heavy metal-filled road trip with him was a rite of passage. If you ever enjoyed CSN/NBCSW’s #Caps coverage, Mikey D. was a big part of that. Thinking of all you @NBCSCapitals crew. — Sebastian Salazar (@SebiSalazarFUT) June 25, 2018

He loved his Caps. Mitch, I’m so sorry for your loss. I’m thinking of all of you today. https://t.co/2gUjl3YJDJ — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) June 25, 2018

RIP Mikey D. Glad you got the chance to touch the Cup. https://t.co/wgGn5aEvt2 — Rich Tandler (@TandlerNBCS) June 25, 2018

I'd known @mikeyd2933 for several years, dating back to @nateewell inspired media game a few years back. Saw him last on the ice after Game 5, stunned to read of his passing and my condolences to his family and the NBC Washington crew lucky enough to work with him. — Ted Starkey (@TedStarkey) June 25, 2018

Awful news. Mike D loved the Caps beat. It was great to see him in Dallas and thank him for his coverage of the run this spring. RIP. https://t.co/f56GmfrOHR — Nate Ewell (@nateewell) June 25, 2018

"Monsieur Raby!" he would say in a French accent

"Monsieur Mike!" I would answer back

Then we'd proceed to talk hockey or the happenings of the day.

Mikey D was a class act. He'll be remembered fondly by those who worked with or had the chance to meet him. "A la prochaine, Mike" https://t.co/sgbzQh4kpv — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) June 25, 2018

Wait, what sad news.

Mikey D was awesome and crazy. But in such a good and great way! RIP Bro!

Condolences to his family and his NBCSW family! @mikeyd2933 — Winston Hylton (@SportsTalkNC8) June 25, 2018

This is the best picture. He loved playing, watching and covering hockey so much. I’m so glad he got to see a Caps Championship. Rest In Peace, Mikey https://t.co/GETZCGHmvC — Pam Chvotkin, Storyteller (@reddusfoximus) June 25, 2018

The last 3 months of the Capitals Stanley Cup Championship Run & Celebrations turned us into a family. Our bond never closer. I am truly heartbroken. @mikeyd2933 you always be the creator of the 4 Horseman. I am just lucky to have been along with you for the Ride. 💔 pic.twitter.com/sBXf0RZbqR — Matthew Doolin (@mattydoolin) June 25, 2018

There's a strong bond you share with everyone who stands with you behind the camera, not in front of it. We commiserate on long hours, lugging gear and making people look good. Over the weekend we lost one of our family, @mikeyd2933. Looking down on us now, as always. RIP my man. pic.twitter.com/AYNAD4rFgf — James G. Heuser (@JamesHeuser) June 25, 2018

Stunning news today. I will miss you @mikeyd2933. He loved the Caps and busting chops. You undoubtedly consumed and enjoyed his work if you're a DC sports fan. Gone way too soon. Life is precious. Enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/XEnW8sfdBX — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) June 25, 2018

RIP. Tough day at NBC Sports Washington. https://t.co/MYISepka3H — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 25, 2018

Heart goes out to my colleagues at NBC sports on their loss. Mikey D was a presence at Redskins Park too. https://t.co/ctDLuCtpRE — John Keim (@john_keim) June 25, 2018

This is devastating. Mike D was a good man and so happy living his dream covering hockey. A behind-the-scenes presence on Caps and Skins beats for years. Can't believe he's gone. RIP, pal. I'm so sorry. https://t.co/iNor2MdNPC — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) June 25, 2018

I am so shocked and saddened to hear that NBC Sports Washington photographer Mikey D passed away. While, I never worked with him...I saw him at every #Capitals and #Redskins event. He worked so hard. My heart goes out to all of the folks at NBC Sports Washington. #RIP https://t.co/NdZNlonjxR — Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) June 25, 2018

Really tough to hear this news. @mikeyd2933 was a truly amazing person. I always looked forward to days that I got to work alongside him. My deepest condolences to the entire @NBCSWashington family. https://t.co/4GGzqS85Sj — Patrick McDermott (@PDMPhoto) June 25, 2018

There will be many, many tweets about the stunning loss of Mike DiVenere. They’ll all be similar — no one worked harder, no one spent more time at the rink. He’s been a fixture at #Caps practices and games, home and away, for years. RIP, Mike D. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) June 25, 2018

This is a perfect example of what life was like working alongside you @mikeyd2933. Always joking around! I’m going to miss you talking trash about my hockey skills. Rest In Peace my man. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/EMuJ0dOEQi — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 26, 2018

I have had better days. I wish @Mikeyd2933 knew how many people loved him. So after a tough day, I celebrate his life. One for his team @Capitals. Hope he is having a cold one in heaven, since his work here is done. And the Jameson is for me missing my friend. #RIP MikeyD. pic.twitter.com/sNDGPg7Ynn — colvinu (@CUintheDMV) June 26, 2018

TV folks will tell you that we spend countless hours with each other & in a lot of ways, we're family. We lost a member of our family this weekend. @mikeyd2933 worked hard, loved the Caps and made me smile. Gonna miss him terribly, especially the heavy metal rides in his van. https://t.co/tBIpE2XJms — Ryan Billie (@arrdog1) June 25, 2018