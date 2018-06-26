During his visit to D.C. last week to speak to cadets at the JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl at Catholic University, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek stopped by the ABC7 studios to talk some football, hockey and weather.

“I’m going to make a prediction now about my favorite football team, the Washington Redskins,” Trebek told anchors Nancy Chen and Alison Starling on Friday before teaming with chief meteorologist Bill Kelly to offer a different sort of forecast. “Redskins … this is your year. You’re not going to win the Super Bowl, but you’re going to get closer than you’ve been in a long, long time.”

Well then. That likely means a trip to the divisional round, where the Redskins haven’t been since 2005. For a team that’s made two playoff appearances in the last 10 years and is projected to finish below .500 this season, that would qualify as a successful year.

Trebek, who in 2014 made it known that he doesn’t think the Redskins should change their name, correctly predicted playoff appearances by the Redskins and Nationals in 2012. While doing the weather on Friday, he also predicted better days ahead for slumping Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper. The Sudbury, Ontario, native, who grew up a Red Wings fan and later switched his hockey allegiances to the Canadiens, whiffed on his pick of the Capitals to win the Stanley Cup in 2016.

Alex had a busy weekend in our nation's capital with visits to Jeopardy! auditions, WJLA, and the JROTC Leadership & Academic Championship! pic.twitter.com/bUI8hemfyC — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 26, 2018

Chen asked Trebek, who is sporting a beard for the summer, if he’d be willing to keep the look as a good-luck charm for the Redskins.

“No,” Trebek said. “In football, there’s no such thing as a playoff beard, and to be in honest with you, I don’t know how that started in hockey. Is it supposed to be for good luck? Because what you have to realize is that all of the other teams have players who grew their playoff beards, and they all lost. So it is not a luck thing. I keep telling players, ‘Hey, you’re missing out on a great opportunity for commercial income. You don’t look too good with a full beard, a scraggly beard. You look a lot better clean-shaven.’

Alex Ovechkin, who partnered with Gillette to shave his playoff beard for charity after the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, might beg to differ.

