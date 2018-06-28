

Josh Norman tackles Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson during last year’s game at FedEx Field. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

After the Redskins’ 27-10 win over the Raiders in Week 3 last season, a fiery Josh Norman called out Oakland wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper for having the audacity to disrespect him and the rest of the Washington secondary ahead of kickoff.

“First and foremost, you don’t come in here and say what you’re going to put up on somebody,” Norman said. “Two hundred yards? Did he even catch two balls? He only caught one, huh? So please, whatever you do, do not run your mouth if you’re a wide receiver and you expect to show up on Sundays, because I’m telling you, we are here and we are waiting.”

In their best defensive performance in 25 years, the Redskins held Cooper and Crabtree to a combined two catches for 13 yards. Norman made sure to rub it in their faces afterward.

“Don’t come out here and tell me what you’re going to do,” he continued. “Show me. You’re going to have to run through me to get that, and we ain’t letting that happen. So, whatever that young cat said, Coop, go ahead and take it back. Crabtree? I have nothing to say to you.”

Cooper was confused by Norman’s outburst and told reporters he never predicted he would put up 200 yards against the Redskins.

“I don’t know where he gets that from,” Cooper said. “As long as I’ve been here, I’ve never bragged or anything before or after a game. So I don’t know where that comes from.”

Ten months later, we finally have an answer. On Tuesday’s episode of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney’s podcast, “The Glass Case of Emotion,” Norman revealed that Redskins defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, a teammate of Cooper’s for two years at Alabama, made the entire thing up to motivate Norman before the game.

“It’s cool when I play guys, play wide receivers, it’s great to know that you’re both respectable, admirable people in our profession,” Norman said on the podcast, as first reported by Mark Inabinett of AL.com. “I respect you, you respect me. … One of the players from our squad, which was a D-lineman, he went to Alabama … was going back and forth with [Cooper] and he was telling me what he said he was going to put up on my head, and what he was going to do to the rest of my teammates. He said this to me before the game.”

Norman said he took Allen at his word, and the motivational ploy worked.

“I just had a day that day,” Norman said. “I really wanted to make sure that they knew, please don’t come out here and disrespect us before the game even starts.”

It wasn’t until after Norman ripped Crabtree and Cooper in his postgame scrum that he learned the truth.

“Basically, I found out that he lied to me about the whole thing,” Norman said. “So I’m like, ‘He didn’t say all that?’”

“[Allen] was like, ‘Nah, man. I just really wanted to win, man. I wanted y’all to get out there and go at it.””

“So I felt bad,” Norman told the Raiders fan in the audience who asked the question that prompted this explanation. “I couldn’t take it back. So I’m apologizing now to you. That’s how it went down.”

Allen, meanwhile, should apologize for nothing. He’s got a little more than two months to dream up some trash-talk from the Cardinals’ wide receivers before Week 1. Larry Fitzgerald said what now?

