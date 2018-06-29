The day after a gunman killed five Capital Gazette staff members in their newsroom, the Orioles paid their respects to the victims with a moment of silence before their game against the Angels at Camden Yards.

The team placed a bouquet of white lilies along with a copy of Friday’s Capital Gazette at the press box workspace where John McNamara, the Gazette sportswriter who was one of the victims of Thursday’s attack, frequently sat to cover games for the Annapolis paper.

The Capital Gazette (@CapGazNews) seat in our press box.



We will pause for a pregame moment of silence in honor of the victims as we extend our heartfelt support to the many family members, colleagues, and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/uRGgrQ5oEE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2018

Before the first pitch, the team issued a message as a tribute to the victims — McNamara, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters and Rebecca Smith — over the public address system, along with the moment of silence.

“Yesterday, we were heartbroken to learn of the tragic loss of life in the Capital Gazette’s newsroom in another senseless act of gun violence. The victims and wounded survivors are beloved friends and colleagues, who served our region through their steadfast commitment to journalism — including sportswriter John McNamara, who covered local sports, including the Orioles, for more than two decades. We are devastated by this tragic loss of life, as we extend our heartfelt support to the many family members, colleagues and friends who are grieving this unimaginable loss. In honor of these victims and in support of their loved ones, we ask that you join us now in observing a reflective moment of silence for Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.”

(h/t The Baltimore Sun)

