

Shaquille O’Neal, aka D.J. Diesel, will spin tracks at Nationals Park next month. (Andy Kropa/AP)

The rosters for next month’s MLB All-Star Game at Nationals Park won’t be announced for another week, but the details for the events leading up to the Midsummer Classic, such as the Futures Game and Legends & Celebrity Softball Game on Sunday, July 15, continue to come into focus.

The league on Friday announced the musical entertainment for All-Star Sunday, a lineup that includes country music duo Florida Georgia Line, which has sold more than 4 million albums, and a former NBA player who missed almost as many free throws during his Hall of Fame career. That’s right, Shaquille O’Neal — stage name “DJ Diesel” — will spin tracks at Nationals Park during the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game, while Florida Georgia Line will perform a two-song set after the Futures Game. DJ Irie will entertain fans during the Home Run Derby on Monday, July 16.

Earlier this week, O’Neal announced his “Summer of Shaq – DJ Diesel” tour on Instagram. The 15-date tour, which began in China three weeks ago, includes a stop at D.C.’s Echostage on July 14. O’Neal, who serves as a co-host of TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” has been at this music thing for years.

“A lot of people think I am just a celebrity DJ, but I’ve been DJing since I was 14 years old, through my LSU days, and even back when I was in the NBA,” O’Neal recently told Billboard. “Over the years my musical influences may have changed, but one thing has always stayed consistent — it’s all about fun and making people dance. That is what Summer of Shaq is all about.”

All-Star FanFest will feature seven Hall of Famers, 23 former Nationals

MLB also announced a few of the legends who will play in the celebrity softball game at Nationals Park. They include Hall of Famers Rickey Henderson, Andre Dawson and Tim Raines, as well as former major leaguers Torii Hunter, Bernie Williams, Cliff Floyd and Steve Finley. Raines and Dawson, both former Expos, are enshrined in the Ring of Honor at Nationals Park.

Dawson, Henderson and Raines all participated in last year’s softball game at Marlins Park, along with fellow former players Al Leiter, Benito Santiago, Ivan Rodriguez, Jennie Finch and Jessica Mendoza. Former Nationals pitcher Livan Hernandez hit a home run. Some of the celebrities in attendance included actor Jamie Foxx, competitive eater Joey Chestnut, singer Christina Milian and Rachel Lindsay, who was a contestant on “The Bachelor.”

The full list of participants in this year’s game will be revealed during the week leading up to All-Star Sunday.



Livan Hernandez flips his bat after hitting a home run in last year’s Legends & Celebrity Softball Game. (Rhona Wise/EPA)

