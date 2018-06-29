

(Courtesy of Mlle Sana Photography; Photographer: Sana Belgot, Assistant: Maggie Blakney)

Adam Sandler, star of the now-20-year-old comedy “The Wedding Singer,” was a wedding (photo shoot) crasher last Sunday in Montreal, much to the delight of the bride and groom.

Sana Belgot of Mlle Sana Photography was preparing to take photos of the happy couple at the Le Mount Stephen hotel when the bride spotted Sandler, who was in town to film the Netflix comedy “Murder Mystery.” He was wearing red shorts and a white VCU basketball T-shirt.

“She was so excited and just waved to him,” Belgot said. “He walked over by himself, just to be next to them and to congratulate them. He was very friendly and easy to talk to.”

“We told him we’re huge fans, we love his work, we’ve watched all his films,” the groom, Kevin Goldstein, told the BBC while on his honeymoon in Italy. “He replied, ‘Good, I’ll take some photos then. Mazel tov!’ My wife invited him to the wedding. He couldn’t make it, but she was ecstatic, absolutely over the moon.”

Belgot, who has done weddings in France and Montreal for the last five years, said Sunday marked the first time a celebrity became part of one of her shoots. After making sure it was okay with the bride and groom, she posted several of the photos with Sandler to Instagram. The story went viral after one of the wedding guests posted a photo of Sandler and the couple on Reddit.

So, why was Sandler, a Brooklyn native who attended Tisch School of the Arts, rocking a VCU shirt? In April, Sandler performed at the Altria Theater in Richmond as part of his stand-up comedy tour. Ahead of his visit, Sandler asked his reps to contact VCU director of operations Jimmy Martelli about making the Rams’ practice facility available for some pre-show pick-up basketball. Martelli made it happen and Sandler showed up with a few friends. They played three games with VCU student manager Tyrone Green and graduate assistant Zack Freesman before Sandler headed to his show, possibly with some VCU swag to remember his trip by.

Adam Sandler looking sharp, crashing weddings in his VCU Hoops gear! Via: https://t.co/T4zNKTA8Pv#LetsGoVCU pic.twitter.com/HIW3QBo3Ts — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) June 28, 2018

