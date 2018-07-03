Tuesday was longtime Capitals equipment manager Craig “Woody” Leydig’s day with the Stanley Cup. After last Thursday’s horrific shooting at the Capital Gazette left five people dead, Leydig, an Annapolis resident, made a point of bringing the trophy to the newspaper’s temporary office.

“When you get a day with it, sometimes I think it’s just good to do good to people, and boost morale and bring up some spirits,” Leydig told Capital Gazette reporter Bill Wagner in a video shared by Baltimore Sun videographer Ulysses Muñoz. “I know it doesn’t replace the victims, but hopefully this is a shot in the arm for people to start a little healing process to make you guys feel better.”

About 30 minutes before last week’s shooting, Wagner wrapped up a phone interview with Leydig, who has worked for the Capitals since 1983. Upon returning to the laundry room at Kettler Capitals Iceplex, Leydig saw the news of the shooting on TV, and he immediately worried that Wagner was in the building.

“My heart went out to everybody,” Leydig said.

Wagner wasn’t in the Capital Gazette’s Annapolis office when the shooting occurred, but five reporters who were, including Phil Davis, were among the Capital Gazette staff members who spent about 45 minutes taking photos with the Stanley Cup during Tuesday’s visit.

First, thanks to @Capitals for bringing the Stanley Cup to The Capital Office.



But...



(Thanks to the @NJDevils for making my childhood full of championships) pic.twitter.com/Ty40BKrzJC — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) July 3, 2018

Finally got my hands on the Stanley Cup!! It felt wonderful!!!! pic.twitter.com/5UFLJbupcY — Bill Wagner (@BWagner_CapGaz) July 3, 2018

"It was amazing to touch and kiss and hold the Cup, something I dreamed of my whole life, but in this moment, the biggest joy came from being around my colleagues, talking to them and feeding off of their strength."

- #CapitalGazette writer Ryan Morse https://t.co/u0MwI7LmJ6 pic.twitter.com/BqzFwHG1e6 — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) July 3, 2018

I dare you to find a more dedicated journalist (this is the girl who screams the entire time a hockey game graces our TV screen) pic.twitter.com/KyqEZ04ocw — Talia Richman (@TaliRichman) July 3, 2018

“My heart goes out to the families of those who were lost and to all the employees of Capital Gazette that have to find a way to move on from this terrible tragedy,” Leydig told Wagner.

Before visiting the Capital Gazette’s temporary office, Leydig brought the Cup to the Naval Academy. Later in the afternoon, Leydig brought the Cup, via boat, to Annapolis’s City Dock, where fans started lining up before 7 a.m. for a chance to snap a photo with the trophy.

Had a special visit today from the Stanley Cup! Thank you to Capitals trainer and Annapolis resident Woody Leydig for sharing your day with us! pic.twitter.com/cjeB6lpAK4 — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) July 3, 2018

The line to see the #StanleyCup at #Annapolis City Dock is substantial. It's not supposed to be here until 12:30. pic.twitter.com/DogxHCdt0J — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) July 3, 2018

Read more from The Post:

Capitals mostly quiet on first day of free agency, adding depth with center Nic Dowd

New Capitals Coach Todd Reirden ‘had to prove everyone wrong the whole way’

Devante Smith-Pelly, a black champion in a mostly white league, embraces being a role model

Orioles pay tribute to Capital Gazette victims with pregame moment of silence