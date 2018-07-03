

Fuku is coming to Capital One Arena. (Photo by Zack DeZon)

There will be a new dining option for fried chicken enthusiasts when the $40 million renovations to Capital One Arena are completed this fall. David Chang’s fast-casual restaurant Fuku, which debuted in New York in 2015, is scheduled to open in time for the start of the Capitals’ and Wizards’ seasons in October, with locations by Section 117 on the main concourse and in the redesigned PwC Club.

The confirmed menu items for the Fuku stands at Capital One Arena, which will be operated in partnership with Aramark, include spicy fried chicken sandwiches and jalapeño fries. Fuku’s locations at New York’s Citi Field and Madison Square Garden also feature chicken tenders and Milk Bar cookies.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fuku to Capital One Arena this fall, where it will join premiere dining options from chefs Cat Cora and Alex McCoy,” Monumental Sports and Entertainment president of business operations Jim Van Stone said in a statement. “Fuku will offer fans a delicious, exciting menu and will help us continue to build on our commitment to deliver a world-class entertainment experience to every fan who comes through the doors at Capital One Arena.”

Monumental has yet to announce the details of the other new concession offerings. Aramark has previously partnered with Cora on Olilo, a fast casual Mediterranean concept. Chang, 40, who launched his Momofuku Restaurant Group with Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City in 2004, is from Vienna and is a D.C. sports fan. His Twitter avatar used to be Wes Unseld.

“To me, they will always be the Bullets and Wes Unseld is the Bullets,” Chang told The Classical in 2012. “He was retired by the time I started watching, but he was always part of the organization and I always liked him. He’s the only link to their championship year, and arguably the best Bullet ever.”

Chick-fil-A fans need not worry; Fuku isn’t replacing any established concession stands inside the arena.

Read more from The Post:

Austin Rivers sees trade to Wizards as ‘a great opportunity for me’

Wizards lose top free agent target Mike Scott to the Clippers

New Capitals Coach Todd Reirden ‘had to prove everyone wrong the whole way’

His all-star spot no longer in doubt, Bryce Harper will swing away at the Home Run Derby