

Sean Doolittle is an all star. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

A few hours after Sean Doolittle was named to this year’s National League all-star team, the Nationals’ closer shared the news with a rock band near and dear to his heart.

“Hey @smashmouth guess what,” Doolittle tweeted Sunday night, to which the band, which formed in 1994 in San Jose, replied, “What’s up sir?”

i’m an all star — Obi-Sean Kenobi (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 9, 2018

“I’m an all star,” Doolittle responded.

(This is funny, of course, because Smash Mouth gave us the 1999 hit “All Star,” which features the line, “Hey now, you’re an all-star,” and which you may not be able to get out of your head for the rest of the day. Sorry. I blame Doolittle, the Nats’ all-star tweeter.)

[Sean Doolittle and Eireann Dolan may be baseball’s most ‘woke’ couple]

Doolittle, who will get his game on and go play in this year’s Midsummer Classic at Nationals Park next Tuesday, is an all-star for the second time in his career. He celebrated his first all-star selection, in 2014, as a member of the Oakland A’s by blasting Smash Mouth’s “All Star.”

Sorry if I didn't respond to your text or tweet, I was jumping up and down on the bed, blasting "All Star" by Smash Mouth — Obi-Sean Kenobi (@whatwouldDOOdo) July 7, 2014

Smash Mouth and Doolittle have quite a history. In 2016, Doolittle served as a peacemaker in a Twitter feud between Smash Mouth and the A’s after the band complained that the team was unwilling to spend money on free agents.

hey hey guys cmon. Why Can't We Be Friends? last year was rough but I'm A Believer. — Obi-Sean Kenobi (@whatwouldDOOdo) October 29, 2016

The following year, Smash Mouth encouraged Doolittle to propose to his girlfriend, Eireann Dolan, and even promised to play at their wedding if he popped the question.

What are you waiting for Sean? We'll play at the wedding, howe's that? — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) February 9, 2017

“We’d had some random interactions with Smash Mouth before,” Doolittle told the Bay Area News Group after proposing to Dolan last February. “And they ended up jokingly saying, ‘We’ll play your wedding; what’s taking so long.’ They were egging me on, getting me to propose and we were like, ‘How did they know?’”

Dolan congratulated Doolittle on his second all-star selection in her own amusing way.

Also congratulations to my husband shawn on making it to the slam dunk contest or whatever — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) July 9, 2018

In all earnestness I’ve never been more proud of him and I cried like six times in public today every time I thought about it — Eireann Dolan (@EireannDolan) July 9, 2018

Doolittle, who struck out two of the three batters he faced in the 2014 All-Star Game at Minnesota’s Target Field, is excited to be representing the Nationals in this year’s game, despite the fact that Smash Mouth isn’t among the featured musical performers.

“It means a lot,” Doolittle told reporters on Sunday. “Getting selected to the All-Star Game is really a special honor. It’s really difficult to do, and for me, I think of where I was a year ago at this time. I hadn’t even been traded over here yet. I wasn’t even the closer on that team, and now I get to represent this team and this city in front of these fans in the All-Star Game. It’s incredible. It really hasn’t sunk in yet, to be honest.”

Read more on the Nationals:

Sean Doolittle has the best ideas for a Nationals Park bullpen cart

The Nationals’ starting rotation is a disaster, and it may ruin their season

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle undergoes a precautionary MRI on his foot

Nationals vs. Pirates preview: Jefry Rodriguez to start series opener

Stephen Strasburg on schedule to return for Nats’ first series after all-star break

The Nats must avoid the sense of entitlement that doomed them in 2013 and 2015