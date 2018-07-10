

Phil Wood, center, in 2011. (Rebecca D’Angelo/For The Washington Post)

Phil Wood has gotten the phone calls. After his well-wishers inquire about his health, they ask if he’ll be at next week’s All-Star Game at Nationals Park, the first in Washington in 49 years. His response?

“Hell no, I’m not going to the game,” Wood said. “I’ll watch it on television with my wife, and that’ll be that.”

Few people are more associated with D.C. baseball than Wood, and this is Washington’s first All-Star Game since baseball returned to the city. But life has its own ideas, and Wood has been dealing with something more important than baseball. The local sports media fixture collapsed outside Nats Park after his postgame radio show on the last Sunday in June, following Washington’s dramatic comeback win over the Phillies. His wife had gone to get the car, and he was headed to meet her, and “by the time I got there I looked like I had lost a fight,” he said this week. “I had lacerations on my knees and elbow, but I had no memory at all of falling down. Zero. None.”

The Nationals later found security footage that showed Wood collapsing on his way out of the park. His wife, who has a background in cardiology, checked his pulse, and then informed Wood, 67, that they were going to the emergency room.

Doctors eventually told Wood that he hadn’t had a heart attack and that his heart itself was in terrific shape, but that he had an elevated level of a cardiac enzyme and also needed quadruple bypass surgery. That surgery happened on June 27, four days after his collapse. He came home several days later, but was told to expect a six-to-eight-week recovery, which meant for one of the few times since the Nationals came to Washington, Wood would not be publicly analyzing their games. It also meant he’d be sitting out a week’s worth of all-star events and the game itself, which some local baseball fans have spent years anticipating.

“When something like this happens it really changes your set of priorities,” Wood said. “Your priorities change quickly, and [an All-Star Game] suddenly becomes far less important. It’s self-preservation, basically.”

[For McLean’s Lauren Shehadi, covering the All-Star Game in D.C. is a ‘full-circle moment’]

Wood said he hasn’t yet decided when he’ll resume his media roles, though he’s expecting to return in late July or early August. And after everything he’s been through in the last two weeks, he said he feels “as good as can be expected,” and that his health is “getting better all the time.”

Of course, he’s watched pretty much every Nats game since his surgery, calling the games “a very pleasant distraction.” And, yes, of course he’ll watch the All-Star Game from home, living vicariously through his two daughters, who both plan to attend. He’s been to the All-Star Game before and pointed out that it’s just an exhibition game anyhow, with nothing on the line.

“To me, it’s a much bigger deal first of all to have a team in Washington, and number two, to have an All-Star Game for the first time since ’69,” he said. “My presence will not enhance the quality of the game whatsoever.”

Humility aside, next week’s game has been seen as a celebration of the sport’s place in Washington, something few people care about more than Phil Wood.

“It’s that,” he agreed. “But as I said, whether I’m there or not, the game will go on.”

Read more Nationals coverage:

Wednesday’s Nationals-Pirates game isn’t on TV. Here’s how to watch it on Facebook.

Nationals place closer Sean Doolittle on the disabled list with a toe injury

Fancy Stats: The Nationals are in legitimate jeopardy of missing the playoffs

Stephen Strasburg is on schedule to return for Nats’ first series after all-star break