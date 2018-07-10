

As part of Major League Baseball’s extended partnership with Facebook, which was announced before the season, Wednesday’s finale of the Nationals-Pirates series will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook Watch. That means the 12:35 p.m. matinee will not be shown on MASN, MLB.TV or the MLB At Bat app, or any other channel, although the radio broadcast will appear on 106.7 The Fan as usual.

Fans who tune into Wednesday’s game on Facebook Watch will hear at least one familiar voice, as MASN Nationals analyst F.P. Santangelo will be in the booth for the broadcast. Former Marlins broadcaster Rich Waltz will handle play-by-play, MLB Network’s Sean Casey will join Santangelo as an analyst and MLB Network’s Stephen Nelson will serve as the in-game reporter. Fans with MLB.TV and MLB At Bat subscriptions will be able to watch the full broadcast via those platforms 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

Wednesday’s game is one of 25 weekday afternoon games available exclusively on Facebook this season, and the first such game involving the Nationals. The schedule of Facebook-only games for the remainder of the season has yet to be announced, so the Nationals could be featured again.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for accessing Wednesday’s Facebook Watch broadcast on desktop, mobile and TV with a Facebook account.

Desktop:

1. Launch your web browser and navigate to www.facebook.com.

2. Log-in to Facebook.

3. Once logged in, search for “MLB Live.”

4. Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

Mobile:

1. Download and/or launch the Facebook app on your phone or tablet device.

2. Search for “MLB Live.”

3. Follow the “MLB Live” show Page to receive updates.

TV:

1. Download the Facebook video app on your TV or streaming device and search for “MLB Live.”

2. Alternatively, stream a game from your phone to a TV on the same WiFi network by tapping the (TV) icon.

For those who want a more traditional viewing experience, here’s a step-by-step guide for hiding comments from the screen during the game.

Desktop:

1. Hover over the live video, then click on the quiet mode button.

2. Click on the quiet mode button again to bring back comments and reactions.

Mobile:

1. Swipe right across the screen to hide comments.

2. Swipe left to bring them back again.

3. Or tap the screen to bring up the quiet mode button, which you can tap to hide comments and reactions and tap again to bring them back.

For technical support with Facebook Watch, visit www.facebook.com/help.

