The MLB All-Star Game isn’t until Tuesday night at Nationals Park, but there are plenty of local events to keep baseball fans occupied starting Friday. Here’s a rundown of all the festivities.

First off, there will be a number of road closures and parking restrictions around Nationals Park starting Friday. Click here for the complete rundown, courtesy of DDOT.

All-Star FanFest

When: Friday-Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, except for Tuesday (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.).

Where: Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Admission: $35 adults, $30 children 12 and under, free for children 2 and under, $19 seniors 65 and over, $15 with college ID. Discounts available for active-duty, reserve, veteran and retired military personal, first responders, government employees and public school teachers. Tickets can be purchased here.

Billed by MLB as the “largest interactive baseball theme park in the world,” the All-Star FanFest will include chances to meet baseball and softball legends such as Johnny Bench, Andre Dawson, Tim Raines, Rollie Fingers, Dave Winfield, Jennie Finch and Lisa Fernandez (some of whom will conduct clinics). Twenty-three former Nationals, including manager Davey Johnson and several players from the team’s inaugural 2005 season, are also scheduled to attend. The daily schedule can be found here.

Play Ball Park

When: Friday-Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m., except for Saturday (11 a.m.).

Where: A 56,000-square-foot lot located northeast of Nationals Park at the intersection of First and M streets SE.

Admission: Free, no tickets required.

Baseball and softball activities featuring a youth-sized turf diamond and daily programming for fans of all ages. The Washington Post’s Scott Allen has more about Play Ball Park here.

Armed Services Classic

When: Friday, 7 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.).

Where: Nationals Park.

Admission: General admission tickets are required, but they’re free.

Streaming: MLB.com.

The championship game of a co-ed adult softball tournament featuring teams comprising active-duty members from all five branches of the armed services (an Air Force team will battle an Army team for the title). Afterward, a member of each military branch will compete in a home run contest, with the winner getting a chance to participate in the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday.

MLB All-Star 5K

When: Saturday, 8 a.m.

Where: Yards Park, at First and M streets SE.

Registration: $47.99 for individual runners, $42.99 each for runners in teams of at least four, $29.99 for kids. Click here to register.

All-Star Sunday

When: The All-Star Futures Game begins at 4 p.m. and is followed by the Legends and Celebrity Softball Game. Gates open at 2 p.m.

Where: Nationals Park.

Tickets: $60-$280 and include a ticket to All-Star FanFest either Monday or Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased here.

TV: The All-Star Futures Game will be broadcast live on MLB Network. ESPN will air the Legends and Celebrity Softball Game on tape delay at 10 p.m. Monday after the Home Run Derby.

The top minor league prospects from the United States and the rest of the world compete in a nine-inning game (rosters can be found here). After that, teams featuring celebrities and MLB legends will compete in a softball game. Scheduled baseball participants include Hall of Famers Andre Dawson and Tim Raines, as well as former major leaguers Torii Hunter, Bernie Williams, Cliff Floyd and Steve Finley. The celebrities include Bill Nye, Josh Norman, John Wall, Jamie Foxx, and a host of others.

Home Run Derby

When: Monday, 8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.).

Where: Nationals Park.

Tickets: $160-$260 and include a ticket to All-Star FanFest either Monday or Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased here.

TV: ESPN.

Bryce Harper will be joined by seven first-time participants in Monday’s marquee event, including Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar, Dodgers infielder Max Muncy, Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber, Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman and Phillies outfielder Rhys Hoskins. Harper will face Freeman in the first round as part of the eight-man bracket. The full format are here.

MLB All-Star Game

When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. (gates open at 4:30 p.m.).

Where: Nationals Park.

TV: Fox.

