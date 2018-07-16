

Ed Bearss throws out the first pitch Friday evening. (Nick Wass/AP)

Eyes closed, perched on his Arlington front porch, Ed Bearss journeys back to one of his favorite days as a child: July 6, 1933. Location: Comiskey Park, Chicago. Tuesday night, the 95-year old Bearss will attend Major League Baseball’s 89th All-Star Game. In 1933, he was there for the first.

And when Bearss closes his eyes, he still has an all-access pass to that game.

As the chief historian emeritus of the National Park Service, Edwin “Ed” Bearss has long used his nearly photographic memory to tell in-depth stories about events from the American past. That memory helped turn him into a celebrity in historical circles, and his Civil War tours long earned rave reviews. But sharing the story of Major League Baseball’s first All-Star Game is different. Now he isn’t rehashing things he’s read; he’s strolling down his own personal memory lane.

Bearss, then a 9-year-old from a cattle ranch in Montana, had never visited a town with a population greater than 20,000 before the summer of 1933. His recently deceased grandmother had left the family money for a trip to the 1933 World’s Fair, also held in Chicago. His father brought them to the promotional ballgame, which was connected to the Fair. And as Bearss took in the aesthetic of 49,200 fans sandwiching themselves into old Comiskey Park, he was dumbfounded, in a state of utter disbelief.

“It was an amazing experience, I was awed by the crowd, 49,000-plus,” Bearss recalls, with the enthusiasm of a schoolboy describing a favorite summer memory. “I was awed by the players that I’d only read about. Particularly the Sultan of Swat, Babe Ruth.”

Though well into the twilight of his playing career, Ruth still wound up being the unofficial MVP of what would eventually become known as the Midsummer Classic. In the third inning, with future Hall of Famer Charlie Gehringer on first and the American League nursing a 1-0 lead, the Great Bambino reached back and swatted Bill Callahan’s fastball into the seats behind right field.

“After he hit the home run [Lou] Gehrig greeted him [at home plate],” Bearss says, grinning. “This was a special moment.”

Ruth’s special day wasn’t done just yet.

“In the eighth inning, the National League looks like they may come back,” Bearss says, sitting up with a look of anticipation. “Frankie Frisch singles and then Chick Hafey hits a long drive. Ruth moved back against the right-field bleachers, reached over and made a circus catch, which was not what he was good to do.”

Bearss, though, never saw the actual play that preserved the 4-2 win for the American League.

“We probably had the worst tickets in the house, because at the White Sox Comiskey Stadium, when you were in the bleachers, you had a problem with braces in front of you and roof over you,” Bearss says. “In fact, you could not see Babe Ruth when he was in right field. Which is important because I couldn’t actually see when he reached over the wall and robbed Chick Hafey of a home run.”

Bearss cracks open his eyes for the first time, signaling the story’s conclusion.

#TDIH 1933, the very 1st #MLB All-Star game was held at Comiskey. It was the brainchild of Arch Ward sports editor of the @ChicagoTribune after Mayor Kelly asked him for a major sporting event to tie in to #Chicago's centennial celebration & 1933 World's Fair. AL beat the NL 4-2 pic.twitter.com/ANguSBS7ad — WGNTV (@WGNTV) July 6, 2018

Last month, the American Battlefield Trust presented Bearss with its inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award, “for his many decades dedicated to researching and relating the nation’s past to millions of people, as well as his advocacy for battlefield preservation.” It also shared his story with Major League Baseball: his attendance at the 1933 game, the fact that he lives just outside the District.

And so, two weeks ago, during his 95th birthday party, American Battlefield Trust President James Lighthizer informed Bearss that MLB was sending him four tickets to this year’s game. MLB also asked Bearss, a former Marine and World War II veteran, to throw out the first pitch at Friday’s inaugural All-Star Armed Services Classic.

The weekend thus became a huge honor, and Bearss knows it. At 95, he’s had more than enough time to reflect on how the All-Star Game has grown from what was supposed to be a one-time morale-boosting event during the Great Depression into an annual spectacle that some fans plan their summers around.

Bearss closes his eyes once more, but this time he’s contemplating how the game has transformed over those decades. He comes to a simple conclusion. For all the talk about how baseball has changed, when he sits down to watch his second All-Star Game in person Tuesday night, he’ll be watching the same sport he saw 85 years ago.

