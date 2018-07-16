

The BreakingT stand at Nationals Park. (Scott Allen/The Washington Post)

After Yankees slugger Aaron Judge crushed four baseballs 500 feet en route to winning last year’s Home Run Derby at Marlins Park, BreakingT, the company founded by a couple of D.C. sports fans in 2014 that turns trending sports moments into apparel, had an MLBPA-licensed T-shirt bearing the nickname “Mr. 500 Feet” available for sale within 24 hours. After Michael A. Taylor hit a grand slam at Wrigley Field in Game 4 of last year’s NLDS to ensure the series would return to D.C. the next night, BreakingT’s small staff pulled an all-nighter to have “See You Later! Michael A. Tater” T-shirts at the team store inside Nationals Park ahead of the decisive Game 5.

BreakingT’s business model depends on quick turnarounds, but the company’s next T-shirt figures to be its fastest to market yet. If everything goes according to plan, fans attending Monday’s Home Run Derby at Nationals Park will be able to stop by BreakingT’s retail stand by Section 243, view a design and place an order for a T-shirt related to something that happened in the Home Run Derby before leaving the ballpark. The printed shirts would be available at the All-Star Game.

“Something big is probably going to happen,” BreakingT president Jamie Mottram said before Sunday’s Futures Game. “We’re going to have our designer working on one of these tables. So let’s say Bryce Harper hits one off the scoreboard; we could start designing that right away and potentially have it for sale before the Home Run Derby is over. We would have the design mocked up on the shirt, we could take online orders at the booth and you’d get it two days from now.”

Check out our latest shirts: https://t.co/9eADPUXXSS and https://t.co/S5LiWNk8sS and ask us how you can get a free one pic.twitter.com/XyKoIBG5tU — BreakingT (@breakingtco) July 12, 2017

Early in the 2016 season, the Nationals formed a partnership with BreakingT to make a limited number of the company’s Nationals-themed shirts available in the team store. A red and white shirt featuring the slogan “Strikeouts are Sexy,” which Max Scherzer said after his record-tying 20-strikeout performance against the Tigers that May, remains one of BreakingT’s best-selling Nats items. A Harper-inspired “Make Baseball Fun Again” shirt was also sold in the team store. BreakingT’s shirts are now available in nine major league stadiums. Since May of this season, the company has operated its own retail stand along the Scoreboard Walk near Shake Shack at every Nationals home game.

“This is the first of its kind,” Mottram said. “We haven’t done any retail anywhere else, so it’s a bit of a test. Will people want to buy trending T-shirts at the stadium? Will people want to buy something from the event that just occurred? Will people actually order online from the stadium? The Nats are learning a lot from it, we’re learning from it and we’re hoping to maybe take it to other teams.”

For this week’s festivities, BreakingT has redesigned its normally all-Nationals retail display to showcase T-shirts from a variety of teams, as well as a pair of limited edition All-Star Game and Home Run Derby designs. BreakingT’s “Hugs for Homers” shirt, which was inspired by Astros player Tony Kemp jumping into teammate Evan Gattis’s arms after a home run, has been this season’s biggest seller, with all proceeds benefiting the Astros Youth Academy. That’s followed by “Let Pablo Pitch,” which commemorates Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval’s pitching debut earlier this year with an orange silhouette of the hefty Sandoval on a black shirt.

BreakingT is always looking for its next design, and potential ideas come from various sources, including social media. Last month, after Nationals rookie phenom Juan Soto became the first teenager to homer in a regular season game at Yankee Stadium since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1989, the nickname “Childish Bambino” began trending on Twitter. The moniker, which fans either seem to love or hate, was featured on a shirt depicting an image of a smiling Soto the following day.

🚨 NEW ⚾️ SHIRT 🎼 ALERT 🚨



When Juan Soto became the first teen since Griffey to homer in the Bronx, and then hit another one a few innings later, a nickname was born: CHILDISH BAMBINO.



Here's the @MLB_PLAYERS-licensed tee, on sale now: https://t.co/yKd53uSHvJ pic.twitter.com/tdxrdenXob — BreakingT (@breakingtco) June 15, 2018

Dodgers TV broadcaster Joe Davis was the inspiration for the BreakingT shirt celebrating Dodgers rookie first baseman Max Muncy. During a broadcast, Davis suggested that fans riff on the Beastie Boys’ classic “Brass Monkey” when Muncy came to bat. After Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle started playing the tune with Muncy at the plate, “That Funky Muncy” was officially a thing, and soon a T-shirt that Davis has partnered with BreakingT to promote.

Muncy’s star has continued to rise; he’s one of eight participants in Monday’s Home Run Derby. That’s the sort of luck that determines whether a shirt, no matter how great the concept or design, becomes a hot seller or winds up in the clearance section. Mottram had high hopes for “See You Later! Michael A. Tater” after Taylor homered in his first at-bat during Game 5 of last year’s NLDS to give the Nationals a 4-1 lead and TBS analyst Ron Darling declared, “Yes, he is, Michael A. Tater!” The shirt started trending on Twitter. Two innings later, the Nationals blew their lead and ultimately their season.

“Nobody bought the shirt,” Mottram said. “If they had won that game and the series, I think we might sell thousands. It’s kind of like a really messed up form of gambling that we do. . . . So yeah, I’m rooting for Bryce Harper to hit one out of the stadium [Monday]. Not just because I like the Nats, and I like Bryce Harper and it would be really exciting, but that’s going to be great for our business, great for what we do, great for the Nats. A journalist is rooting for a good story, a memorable game. That’s kind of what we root for — memorable moments that fans are going to love that we can turn into artwork and merchandise.”

See. You. Later, MICHAEL A. TATER! Hot off the press after @Taylor_Michael3's Game 4 insurance slam --> https://t.co/ygbvC7A85A pic.twitter.com/z02StBUzAk — BreakingT (@breakingtco) October 12, 2017



(Courtesy of BreakingT)

