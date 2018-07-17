The contest began in earnest at the Home Run Derby when Washington’s Bryce Harper trailed Chicago’s Kyle Schwarber 18 long balls to nine with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the finals. The Nationals’ slugger had to match Schwarber’s pace with a touch more than a quarter of his round remaining.

He made the final moments count.

On the way to his walk-off, 19-18, victory in the Derby, nine of Harper’s last 10 swings sent baseballs out of the yard. Washington Post photographers Katherine Frey and John McDonnell captured the moments frame by frame as they unfolded.

We pick things up here, before Harper has taken his second timeout of the finals. He’s still blasting dingers at a reasonable pace with that patented menacing swing.



(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Needing some extra momentum to punch 10 more balls out, Harper takes his second 45-second timeout of the finals. Teammates from the National League All-Star team, including Washington relief pitcher Sean Doolittle (the guy with the beard behind Harper) come over to fan him and provide some motivation.



(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Bam! Harper is in a groove. With his father, Ron, pitching, Bryce hits seven of eight balls for home runs to pull neck-and-neck with Schwarber. Several of his homers traveled more than 440 feet, which gives him 30 seconds of bonus time.



(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

And there it is. Harper gets into a ball and sends it to dead center field, the deepest part of Nationals Park. Off the bat, there was no chance the outfield fence 402 feet away could contain it. Harper wins the Home Run Derby on a walk-off in front of his home crowd.



(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The celebration was almost as great as Harper’s round at the plate. He flipped his bat — inscribed with the words “We The People” and bearing a stars-and-stripes design — with two hands over his head and ran out toward the mound.



(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

The Harper bat-flip, soon coming to backyard baseball and Wiffle ball games near you.



(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

District baseball fans have fed off Harper’s emotions and his reputation for playing the game all-out since he arrived in the big leagues in 2012 at age 19. Six years later, as the Nationals struggle in the NL East standings after the first half of the season, manager David Martinez scolded Harper privately after he failed to run out a groundball in a recent game.

After the Home Run Derby, though, Harper’s usual fire on the diamond was back.



(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

One of the first people Harper greeted after securing the Derby win was his father, Ron, whom the outfielder chose as his pitcher.



(Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Afterward, Martinez was on the field to congratulate his slugger. Harper afterward said the Nationals were lucky to have Martinez at the helm headed into what will be a tight pennant race after the all-star break.



(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Harper hoists the Home Run Derby trophy at home plate. He said winning the MLB Derby, his first win in such a tournament since he won a home run hitting contest for 11-year-olds called “King of Swat,” was one of the great honors of his career, up there with winning a Silver Slugger award.



(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

