

Bryce Harper acknowledges the crowd after winning Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Nationals Park. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Don’t ever say Bryce Harper never did anything for you, Nationals fans.

In addition to providing a memory that no one at Nationals Park for Monday night’s Home Run Derby will soon forget, with his dramatic triumph over Kyle Schwarber in the final round and a two-handed bat flip that probably destroyed Sergio Romo’s soul, Harper gave Nationals fans the opportunity to purchase $1 lower-level tickets for five upcoming games as part of a promotion announced before the event.

The basics of the deal, as teased Monday afternoon on the Nationals’ social media accounts: Fans could take $1 off tickets for every home run Harper hit in the Home Run Derby. Shortly after Harper finished with 45 home runs, including 19 in the final round, the Nationals tweeted a link to a page to buy tickets for two games against the Mets (July 31 and Aug. 1) and three games against the Reds (Aug. 2, Aug. 4, Aug. 5). An email to anyone on the Nationals’ distribution list arrived shortly before midnight with the subject line: THANK YOU BRYCE FOR $1 TICKETS.

The specifics of the flash sale: Using the coupon code “Derby,” fans could purchase discounted tickets in Sections 101-107 in left field and Sections 140-143 in right-center field, where Harper deposited many of his dad’s pitches, for the five specified games. (The face value for tickets in these sections regularly range from $37 to $42, and because the Nationals have to charge something for the tickets, they were discounted $36 and $41, respectively.) The Athletics used a similar promotion during the 2013 Home Run Derby, when Oakland’s Yoenis Cespedes defeated Harper in the final round.

After all of the tickets initially made available as part of the flash sale sold out by Tuesday morning, the Nationals made a limited number of additional lower-level outfield seats for the team’s upcoming series against the Reds available for $1. Details are available here.

(Via the Nationals)

