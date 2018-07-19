

Katie Ledecky answers questions at the National Press Club in March. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

One day after Browns quarterback and former Oklahoma standout Baker Mayfield won the “Best College Athlete” ESPY Award for which she was also nominated, five-time Olympic swimming gold medalist Katie Ledecky was recognized with another impressive honor of her own. The College Sports Information Directors of America on Thursday announced the 21-year-old Ledecky, who has continued to pursue her degree at Stanford since turning pro earlier this year, as the 2017-18 CoSIDA Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year, one of the top academic awards for student-athletes.

“I wish to express my tremendous gratitude to my classmates, teammates and coaches, the Stanford Athletics department, and the faculty and administration at Stanford who support my endeavors every day and make both ‘school and pool’ wonderful places to be in Palo Alto,” Ledecky, who is from Bethesda, said in a release.

Ledecky, a psychology major with a 3.99 GPA, is the first sophomore to receive the honor. Last month, she was named the At-Large Division I Academic All-America of the Year. The “At-Large” designation encompassed athletes from the sports of fencing, golf, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rifle, skiing, swimming and diving, tennis and water polo for both men and women, as well as beach volleyball, bowling, field hockey and rowing for women, and volleyball and wrestling for men. Ledecky was up against the top Division I Academic All-America student-athletes in men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s volleyball, baseball, softball and football for Thursday’s award.

[Katie Ledecky has had a subscription to National Geographic for years. Now she’s on the cover.]

Texas A&M swimmer Sarah Gibson was last year’s recipient of the award. Two years ago, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback and former North Dakota State standout Carson Wentz won. Some of the other notable winners through the years include Minnesota Lynx forward Maya Moore (U-Conn., 2010-11), Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (Utah, 2004-05) and Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997-98). Ledecky is the second Stanford athlete to win the award and the first since fullback Tommy Vardell in 1992.

“We are incredibly proud of Katie and everything she has accomplished,” Stanford women’s swimming coach Greg Meehan said. “This is a tremendous honor and certainly well-deserved. Katie sets the standard in her pursuit of both academic and athletic excellence. Her work ethic is just as strong in the classroom as it is in the pool, and I’m happy all her efforts were recognized with this award.”

During her college career, Ledecky broke NCAA records 15 times and led the Cardinal to back-to-back Pac-12 and NCAA titles. The two-time Olympian is the current world record holder in the 500-yard, 1,000-yard, 400-meter, 800-meter and 1,500-meter freestyle. Ledecky will look to qualify for next month’s Pan Pacific Championship in Tokyo when she competes at U.S. Nationals in Irvine, Calif., next week.

