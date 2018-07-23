

Max Scherzer talks to Stephen Strasburg in the dugout after Strasburg was pulled in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

After helping the Nationals salvage a split of their rain-shortened series against the Braves on Sunday, Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer said he and Stephen Strasburg had put Friday’s altercation in the dugout behind them.

“Look, it was miscommunication,” Scherzer said of the spat, which was captured by television cameras from both teams’s broadcast crews and occurred after Strasburg was removed from the game in the fifth inning. “Settled it. It’s over. End of story.”

Someone should tell Fox Sports South announcers Chip Caray and Joe Simpson, who rehashed the Scherzer-Strasburg argument during the first inning of Sunday’s game and would have you believe it was ugly as that time Bryce Harper wrote “Braves Stink” in the dirt behind home plate at Turner Field. (Note: That’s not exactly what happened.)

After an ugly outing, Stephen Strasburg is greeted by Max Scherzer upon entering the dugout where they immediately get into an argument. #Nationals pic.twitter.com/xvjw4tHAKa — Steve Frederick (@SportsGuyTweets) July 21, 2018

“He’s not wearing shades to hide a black eye or anything, is he?” Simpson said during Sunday’s broadcast when a Fox Sports South camera showed Strasburg wearing sunglasses, the implication being that Strasburg and Scherzer came to blows after leaving the dugout on Friday.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Caray said. “That would be news, as he and Scherzer got into it after Strasburg came out of the game.”

“Not a whole lot has been said about that interaction Friday night, but it was a lot more heated than people were led to believe,” Simpson said.

Quite a lot was said — and written — about that interaction Friday night.

“This stuff happens,” Nationals Manager Dave Martinez said. “I’ve been on teams where guys wanted to choke each other. It’s a long season. They get it. They understand. We talked about it. I don’t want to lose sleep about it. It was a really good conversation. I’ll just leave it at that. Things are good.”

“The Strasburg-Scherzer incident is more symbolic than worrisome,” my colleague Jerry Brewer wrote. “It’s evidence that things are bad and the Nationals aren’t numb to it. If a baseball team must have conflict, it’s rather innocuous for the beef to be between two starting pitchers who won’t be on the field together, except under rare circumstances.”

“You got to be in the family [to know what happened],” Strasburg said of what went down between him and Scherzer.

Perhaps Joe Simpson is in the family?

“Yeah, you’re right about the Scherzer-Strasburg thing,” Caray continued during Sunday’s broadcast. “It was, shall we say, very physical. Not that punches were thrown or anything, but you could see a whole lot of pointing, fingers in faces. Two big men getting after it.”

Scherzer and Strasburg (closer look):



Scherzer, lecture.



Strasburg saying "I get it, I get it. Right. Right"



Scherzer pointing: "Let's go down there. I wanna talk to you." pic.twitter.com/3o61vm2fUt — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 21, 2018

“Chest to chest, nose to nose,” said Simpson, whose definitions of those terms are, well, interesting.

In Caray and Simpson’s defense, the really high press box at Nationals Park can make it difficult for broadcasters to score boxing matches in the dugout. Look, you can view the Strasburg-Scherzer incident as a sign of trouble for a team that’s about to spiral out of control, or a dose of overdue conflict that could spur a second-half resurgence. It was not, however, from any angle that I’ve seen, “very physical,” “chest to chest” or “nose to nose.” Nationals fans know all too well what a physical dugout confrontation looks like, after Jonathan Papelbon and Harper went at it in 2015.

“Dave Martinez said that they met for 20 minutes in his office Friday and that everything’s copacetic,” Caray said of how the Nationals resolved things between Scherzer and Strasburg. “We’ll see if that holds true the rest of the way.”

We’ll see. If Strasburg is wearing shades under the retractable roof of Milwaukee’s Miller Park this week, all bets are off.

