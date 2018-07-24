

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden has no doubt that his team upgraded at quarterback when it traded cornerback Kendall Fuller and a third-round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Alex Smith before letting Kirk Cousins walk in free agency. League insiders aren’t so sure.

“I don’t want to compare two players, but we’re always trying to be better at every position,” Gruden said in March. “We got better. Alex’s experience is well-noted, and his record the last five years is what it is. You could argue that all day, but we feel very good.”

Two days before Gruden and the Redskins open training camp in Richmond, ESPN’s Mike Sando released his annual NFL QB Tier rankings. Sando asked 50 NFL insiders, including general managers, head coaches, coordinators and personnel executives, to place each of the league’s 32 projected starting quarterbacks into one of five tiers, with Tier 1 representing QBs who can carry their teams and Tier 5 representing QBs who shouldn’t be starting.

Collectively, insiders ranked Smith and Cousins exactly the same — tied for 15th overall and as the first two quarterbacks in the third tier, which includes legitimate starters who need “a heavier running game and/or defense to win.”

“Polling was generally done in alphabetical order of team or player names, so voters were not asked about the Redskins’ new quarterback (Smith) and their old one (Cousins) in succession,” Sando explained in his post for ESPN Insiders. “Even so, they finished with the same number of votes in each tier: 24 in the second and 26 in the third. On follow-up, voters typically said they would prefer Smith if given a choice, partly because they perceived him to be a better leader.”

One offensive coach told Sando he would rank Smith as the last quarterback in the second tier, which includes players who can carry their teams sometimes.

“He gets the most out of what he’s got more than anybody else I’ve seen,” the voter said of Smith, who is coming off a career year and moved up five spots from last season’s rankings. “He is a great decision-maker.”

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (No. 9) is the only NFC East quarterback who ranks ahead of Smith. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger are this year’s Tier 1 quarterbacks.

Cousins, who signed an $84 million guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Vikings after throwing for at least 4,000 yards in each of his last three seasons in Washington, slipped two spots from last year’s rankings, when he was the last of the eight quarterbacks in Tier 2.

“He is smart, has enough elusiveness, got a quick release and is not going to stand back there nursing the ball, but I haven’t seen him be able to put the team on his back and just will himself to a win,” one voter said of Cousins, who lost the only playoff game he started in with the Redskins.

Another voter praised Cousins’s ability to put up numbers in a Washington offense that featured “no run game at all” over the past two seasons. The Vikings ranked seventh in rushing offense last year and will welcome back second-year running back Dalvin Cook, who was off to a strong start in his rookie season before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“As far as the Super Bowl, that is the expectation,” the personnel director told Sando. “I don’t think so, but he will be a good quarterback for them.”

NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest brought up Minnesota’s Super Bowl expectations when he was asked whether Cousins or Smith would have a better season during a recent segment on “NFL Total Access.”

“I’m going to have to say Kirk Cousins,” McGinest said. “It’s not because of just Kirk Cousins, but it’s the company he’s going to keep. It’s a great team, a great defense, and he has big shoes to fill because Case Keenum took this team to the NFC championship . So, [Cousins] was the missing piece. Here’s our quarterback that can come in and he can throw the ball down the field, strong arm, smart guy. All you got to do is win a championship now.”

