Here’s hoping John Wall showed up to the Team USA minicamp prepared to ball, because it doesn’t appear that he was prepared to have his photo taken. A shot of Wall looking like he just rolled out of bed hit the Internet Thursday, and needless to say, it was mercilessly roasted.

john wall looks how 2018 feels pic.twitter.com/cvsHOrWOtP — martin rickman (@martinrickman) July 26, 2018

Life before and after Dwight Howard pic.twitter.com/Jar9q6gS2U — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) July 26, 2018

The Wizards posted the photo with, in theory, justifiable pride, given that Wall was among a select group of players invited to Las Vegas for the national basketball team’s three-day minicamp. However, the Wizards quickly deleted the Twitter post once it became clear that the photo was engendering far more amusement than admiration.

Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman, covering the minicamp, asked Wall about the fact that his photo was blowing up the Internet. The five-time all-star reportedly replied that while he had yet to check Twitter, he sent the photo to his mother and told her, “It looks like I just got to jail.”

Wall may want to hold off on checking his Twitter mentions for a while, because he was the butt of a slew of jokes Thursday. Here is just a sampling:

look idk what john wall was on this summer but lmk if you find it pic.twitter.com/EZC6ufft0L — Haley O'Shaughnessy (@HaleyOSomething) July 26, 2018

"It might be the catalytic converter, or the engine or the transmission, but I can probably fix it for $50 and some cigarettes" pic.twitter.com/genWJ6MvSE — Zito (@_Zeets) July 26, 2018

John Wall has been up for a minimum of 72 straight hours sipping Henny and playing blackjack pic.twitter.com/n9pbILj7Od — Born Salty (@cjzero) July 26, 2018

John Wall out here looking like Uncle Drew's uncle. pic.twitter.com/x7neT4OjG9 — Dakota Schmidt (@Dakota_Schmidt) July 26, 2018

John Wall reading Sports Illustrated like: pic.twitter.com/gxlcH0H3Qf — Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) July 26, 2018

Me in a relationship vs. me just out of a relationship pic.twitter.com/3QIgzLCxWS — Alexis Morgan (@alexismorgan) July 26, 2018

At least Wall was in good company, not only on the court in Las Vegas, but in the court of public opinion. The Team USA photos of DeMar DeRozan, Blake Griffin and others didn’t go over very well, either.

Y’all talkin bout John Wall lookin crazy... look at this foo 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KWkc56NvnC — #iTweetForThePeople (@ImThatDude707) July 26, 2018

Blake Griffin look like a creepy uncle lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/JwbcZOwvfx — Goo$e E. Bxllion (@GooseSwavey) July 26, 2018

Nah, they gotta fire the photographer responsible for these Team USA photos. pic.twitter.com/YXTem4HvJp — K. 🇮🇷🇫🇷 (@ThatPersianGuy) July 26, 2018

i'm getting worried about team usa basketball pic.twitter.com/oj3jKZXUe9 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) July 26, 2018

No one looks good in these photos. pic.twitter.com/q2r0O0epMh — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) July 26, 2018

Yep, not the most flattering assortment of portraits. Of course, that just makes it all the more impressive — or something — that Wall’s photo came in for easily the most mockery.

