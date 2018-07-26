Here’s hoping John Wall showed up to the Team USA minicamp prepared to ball, because it doesn’t appear that he was prepared to have his photo taken. A shot of Wall looking like he just rolled out of bed hit the Internet Thursday, and needless to say, it was mercilessly roasted.
The Wizards posted the photo with, in theory, justifiable pride, given that Wall was among a select group of players invited to Las Vegas for the national basketball team’s three-day minicamp. However, the Wizards quickly deleted the Twitter post once it became clear that the photo was engendering far more amusement than admiration.
Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman, covering the minicamp, asked Wall about the fact that his photo was blowing up the Internet. The five-time all-star reportedly replied that while he had yet to check Twitter, he sent the photo to his mother and told her, “It looks like I just got to jail.”
Wall may want to hold off on checking his Twitter mentions for a while, because he was the butt of a slew of jokes Thursday. Here is just a sampling:
At least Wall was in good company, not only on the court in Las Vegas, but in the court of public opinion. The Team USA photos of DeMar DeRozan, Blake Griffin and others didn’t go over very well, either.
Yep, not the most flattering assortment of portraits. Of course, that just makes it all the more impressive — or something — that Wall’s photo came in for easily the most mockery.
