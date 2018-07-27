Venus Williams’s 6-foot-1 frame towered over the group of about 60 children that sat at her feet Wednesday afternoon following a kid’s tennis clinic for the Washington Kastles at George Washington University’s Smith Center. Eyes wide and grins plastered across their faces, they were captured by tennis star’s presence.

“How old do you think I am?” Williams asked.

“Fifty-six!” one kid shouted.

Williams hunched over and let out a laugh. She may have dug her own grave on that one. Eventually someone guessed the correct age: 38.

“And how old you think I was when I started playing tennis,” Williams said. She was 4.

She has been playing tennis for 34 years — 24 as a professional. Williams is constantly asked about her age and longevity. She is the oldest player ranked in the WTA top 100 — and, currently at No. 14, is the highest-ranked player age 31 or older.

Why is she still playing? How long does she plan on playing? Are the Olympics something she thinks about?

Her answer to the first question is simple: “The winning never gets old in any form,” Williams told reporters at a news conference later Wednesday. “It’s just addictive.”

She doesn’t necessarily know the answer to the second question. But the answer to third is clear.

“It’s my goal to take up another Olympic spot,” Williams told reporters, followed by a loud applause by the people around her. “And it’s not a given. I have had a lot of tremendous opportunities at the Olympics. No one gives you anything. You go and you take it. It’s such a beautiful experience. I hope, God willing, I will be there and it will be another climax in my career.”

Williams has two years to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Right now, her focus is on next month’s U.S. Open.

Her two games in D.C., a city to which she has deep ties, on Wednesday and Thursday night with the Kastles of the WTT gave her the opportunity to start preparing for the Open.

“I’ve been on the court working on specific things so [playing with Kastles] will [give me] a chance to implement that and see how it goes against world-class players,” Williams said.

One might ask what a seven-time Grand Slam winner, four-time Olympic medalist and 13-time women’s doubles title winner would have to improve upon. And while Williams didn’t pinpoint what areas of her game she wants to focus on, she believes she got that work done in D.C.

On Wednesday, Williams was the hero of the night — saving three consecutive match points to win the last winner-take-all point in a tiebreaker against the San Diego Lasers and give the Kastles the 21-20 win.

On Thursday, though, Williams fell in both doubles and singles. The Kastles (6-3) are in second place in the six-team WTT with five regular season contests remaining, including their home finale against the Philadelphia Freedoms on Saturday at Smith Center.

Nevertheless, Williams is exiting D.C. with a positive outlook and some new additions to what she wants to work on moving forward.

“I did the best I could to,” Williams said. “I got some match play in and am playing next week so I’m going into that with some momentum.”

