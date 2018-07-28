

Team owner Ted Leonsis celebrates the Valor’s ArenaBowl victory Saturday in Baltimore (Jacob Bogage/The Washington Post)

Order your championship gear and plan on taking a personal day for the parade — your Washington Valor are Arena Football League champions.

AFL journeyman Arvell Nelson rushed for five touchdowns and threw for three more to lead the Valor to its first ArenaBowl title Saturday night.

The Valor, who finished the regular season 2-10, beat the host Baltimore Brigade, 69-55. Both teams debuted in 2017 and both are owned by Ted Leonsis, who also owns the Capitals and Wizards.

Despite its unsuccessful regular season, Washington won a two-game aggregate playoff against the top-seeded Albany Empire to reach the ArenaBowl, where it was double-digit underdogs against the Brigade (7-5). The league has just four teams, and each qualified for the playoffs.

After a slow first quarter, the Valor took control in the second, outscoring the Brigade, 28-13, including an onside kick recovery for a touchdown.

The Valor had not scored more than 56 points in a game all season.