

Mets shortstop Jose Reyes pitches in relief during the eighth inning of his team’s 25-4 loss. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

Things got weird on the Mets’ TV broadcast during the eighth inning of the Nationals’ record-setting, 25-4 win on Tuesday — and that was before New York shortstop Jose Reyes made his pitching debut in the bottom of the frame.

“With the score and the weather and everything being as it is, we are going to unveil another edition of what we like to call Media Guide Musings,” SNY analyst Gary Cohen said as Kevin Plawecki stepped in against Nationals pitcher Wander Suero with the rain falling and Washington leading 19-1 to start the inning. “This is going to be a collaborative effort. We’re going to start on page 420 of the Mets’ media guide, the postseason section. The first page of the postseason section is the 1969 League Championship Series, Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets.”

For the next six minutes, Cohen and his broadcast partners, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez, stopped calling the ugly action on the field and read directly from the media guide. It was a history lesson from happier times for the Mets, and it was brilliant.

“In the club’s first ever trip to the postseason, the Mets swept the best-of-five series versus Atlanta, three games to none,” Cohen began as the theme from ‘Masterpiece Theatre’ played in the background. “In Game 1, trailing 5-4 in the top of the eighth, New York rallied for five runs and a 9-5 win. Tom Seaver struggled, allowed five runs in seven innings, but earned the victory. In Game 2, two-run home runs by Tommie Agee, Ken Boswell and Cleon Jones lifted the Mets to an 11-6 win. In front of 54,195 fans at Shea — I might add, parenthetically, I was one of them — New York advanced to the World Series with a 7-4 victory in Game 3. The lead changed hands three times before Wayne Garrett’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth put the Mets ahead 5-4. Nolan Ryan hurled seven innings in relief to pick up the win and complete the sweep. Boswell hit .333 with two home runs and five RBI, while Agee batted .357 with two home runs and four RBI. Hank Aaron cracked a home run in each game and drove in seven runs for the Braves. We’re going to move to page 422.”

“Is it my turn to read?” Darling asked as the music continued to play and the booth continued to ignore whatever was happening on the field. “Page 422, if you have it at home, folks. This is the 1969 World Series, the Baltimore Orioles versus the Mets. The Mets, of course, won the series, 4-1. The New York Mets entered the 1969 World Series as heavy underdogs against Baltimore. After failing in Game 1, The Amazins rattled off four straight wins to earn their first championship just eight years after the franchise was born.”

“It’s like a Seder,” Cohen said before Darling eventually passed the book to Hernandez.

“A raucous Shea crowd of 56,335 watched the Mets shut out Baltimore 5-0 in Game 3,” Hernandez said. “Tommie Agee hit a leadoff home run off Jim Palmer, the only leadoff home run the Hall of Famer would ever allow to put the Mets on the board early.”

Cohen wrapped up the impromptu story time by reading the guide’s account of the Mets’ World Series-clinching win on Oct. 16, 1969. By this point, there was one out in the inning and a runner on first.

“Behind a 5-3 victory, New York’s lovable losers were champions,” he said. “The Orioles led 3-0 early, but home runs by [Donn] Clendenon and [Al] Weis tied the game. In the eighth, [Ron] Swoboda gave the Mets the lead with an RBI double. [Jerry] Koosman induced future Mets manager Davey Johnson to fly out to Cleon Jones in left field for the final out. Jones (Sport Magazine) and Weis (Baseball Writers of America) were the series MVPs. And so concludes page 422, the 1969 World Series.”

Cohen and Co. previously passed the time during the late innings of yet another Mets loss by reading from the media guide on July 10. Here are a few numbers from Tuesday’s game that would make good fodder for a future “Media Guide Musings” segment, perhaps as early as Wednesday’s matinee at Nationals Park.

7: Runs in the first inning for the Nationals, the most in the first inning by a National League team this season. How did it happen? “They ran back the opening kickoff,” the Mets’ Twitter account, one of the MVPs of a wild night, joked.

They ran back the opening kickoff — New York Mets (@Mets) July 31, 2018

1876: The last time a team held an opponent scoreless through five innings while scoring at least 19 runs, according to Elias Sports. It would’ve been fun to listen to Cohen, Darling and Hernandez read an account of the Hartford Dark Blues’ walloping of the New York Mutuals 152 years ago.

The Nationals led 19-0 through five innings. They're the 2nd team in MLB history to hold a team scoreless through five innings while scoring 19+ runs.



The Hartford Dark Blues led the New York Mutuals 21-0 through five on May 13, 1876.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/VrToCNxjdj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 1, 2018

25: Runs for the Nationals, a franchise record, topping the 23 runs they scored against the Mets in a 23-5 win on April 30 of last season.

48: Pitches thrown by Reyes in his pitching debut, during which he allowed six runs on five hits and two walks.

José Reyes threw 48 pitches Tuesday, the most by a position player since Jeff Francoeur in 2015. His 6 runs allowed were the most a position player since Paul Janish in 2009. pic.twitter.com/d1SuRhFNyH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 1, 2018

54: The speed, in miles per hour, Reyes’ curveball was traveling when it plunked Ryan Zimmerman on the left leg. Zimmerman faked as if he were going to charge the mound and smiled before heading to first base.

Ryan Zimmerman faking a charging of the mound after getting hit by Jose Reyes's 54 MPH curveball lmao pic.twitter.com/kbQ0VOvFES — fitz (@efitz11) August 1, 2018

1,695: Career hits for Zimmerman, a franchise record.

1: Career home runs for Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil, who spoiled Tanner Roark’s shutout with a solo blast in the seventh inning. In a neat display of sportsmanship, Roark got McNeil’s attention after he rounded the bases and tossed him the souvenir ball.

Mets Jeff McNeil hits first HR of career. Tanner Roark, the pitcher he hit it off of, gets his attention before he gets back to dugout and throws him the ball. One of the classiest moments you’ll ever see in sports. pic.twitter.com/5FqYPAXyVX — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) August 1, 2018

6: RBI, including two home runs, for Daniel Murphy, who continues to dominate against his former team.

21: The deficit by which the Mets lost, a new low for the franchise, eclipsing a 19-run loss to the Phillies in 1985. The tweet the Mets sent from the team account after the game finally ended belongs in a future media guide, if not a museum.

FINAL: 🙈 — New York Mets (@Mets) August 1, 2018

