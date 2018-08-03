

Bobby Beathard, right, introduces Joe Gibbs as the Redskins’ new coach on Jan. 13, 1981. (AP)

Thirty-seven years ago, Redskins General Manager Bobby Beathard introduced Joe Gibbs, a little-known assistant on Don Coryell’s Chargers staff, as the 20th head coach in Redskins history. On Saturday, Gibbs, who would go on to win three Super Bowls with Washington, will welcome Beathard into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Neither man would be enshrined in Canton, Ohio if not for what they achieved over their eight seasons together with the Redskins. Among his other accomplishments, Beathard deserves the credit for making their union possible.

An Ohio native who played college football and roomed with John Madden at Cal Poly, Beathard had started to make a name for himself in the NFL before he teamed up with Gibbs. Released by the Redskins during training camp as an undrafted rookie free agent safety in 1959, Beathard worked a few odd jobs outside of football before joining the Chiefs as a part-time scout in 1963. He was working as a scout for the Falcons when Don Shula hired him to become the Dolphins’ director of player personnel in 1972. Miami won two Super Bowls with Beathard leading its scouting department and the Redskins hired him as their general manager in 1978.

[Bobby Beathard picks Joe Gibbs to present him at Hall of Fame induction ceremony]

“We don’t have to get worse to get better,” Beathard told reporters at his introductory news conference. “We’ll explore any avenue that’s open to strengthen the team through trades, draft choices and the waiver list.”

The Redskins had traded away their picks in the first five rounds of the 1978 NFL draft before Beathard was hired. His first draft pick as general manager, a sixth-round selection, was Florida running back Tony Green, who made the Pro Bowl his rookie year as a return man. Beathard drafted Hall of Famers Darrell Green, Russ Grimm and Art Monk while with the Redskins, showing off an incredible eye for finding valuable contributors in the later rounds and in free agency.

“If it was a draft that was deep in talent, I thought it was more valuable to get some of the later picks because there were real good players down there, not only in the first round,” Beathard said during a conference call with reporters last month. “If you had a high pick in the first round, trade that and get multiple picks where all the other players were. Fortunately, it worked out for us.”

Beathard and the Redskins picked in the first round three times during his 11-year tenure in Washington. The Redskins’ first Super Bowl-winning roster in 1982 featured 27 free agents signed by Beathard — plus a coach, in Gibbs, he had picked to replace Jack Pardee after a 6-10 season in 1980. Beathard said it took a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with Jack Kent Cooke to convince the Redskins’ owner that Gibbs, despite no previous head coaching experience, was the right man for the job.

“Who in the hell is Joe Gibbs?” Beathard recalled Cooke asking him, during an interview with NBC’s Michele Tafoya at Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton. “‘If we hire a guy named Joe Gibbs, they’ll never forgive us. You’re going to be fired.’ I said, ‘No, just stick with it.’”

Cooke stuck with it and was rewarded when the Redskins won two Super Bowls and appeared in a third during a six-season span in the 1980s. Beathard said the 1987 season, which culminated in a 42-10 rout of the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII, was one of his most satisfying as a GM. The year began with Beathard and his assistant, Charley Casserly, assembling a team of replacement players during the NFL players’ strike.

“I played in a touch football league and some of the players in the touch football league were pretty good,” said Beathard, a health nut who used to live off granola and protein powder. “I called some of the guys in the touch football league to ask them if they wanted to play on the replacement team, and those guys did, and they ended up getting Super Bowl rings. The replacement year was one of the real fun years we ever had, and one of the greatest memories we had. Because some teams didn’t take it as seriously, and we thought that if we could win any replacement games, it would help us in the end.”

The Redskins’ replacements went 3-0 during the strike. A few months after Washington’s second Super Bowl title, Sports Illustrated labeled Beathard the “Smartest Man in the NFL.”

[Thirty years later, Redskins replacement players receive Super Bowl rings]

Beathard’s relationship with Gibbs was strained by the end of the 1988 season. (“Is there disagreement? There has been disagreement between me and Bobby from the first day I was here, as far as players at times,” Gibbs said at the 1989 draft.) Beathard resigned in May 1989, took a season off and then served as the Chargers’ general manager for a decade before retiring in 2000. During his time in San Diego, he drafted Hall of Fame linebacker Junior Seau and helped the Chargers to their first Super Bowl appearance, his seventh.

Twenty-two years after Gibbs was enshrined, Beathard will join him in the Hall of Fame. Fittingly, Gibbs will present him at Saturday’s induction ceremony.

“It was an easy decision,” Beathard said. “I would have had one of my sons, but I think it was more appropriate to have Joe. We spent a long time together.”



Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard announces his resignation at Redskins Park in 1989 as Joe Gibbs looks on. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Read more on the Redskins:

NFL offenses increasingly are staying grounded, and the Redskins have stepped up

Jamison Crowder-Alex Smith connection is starting to flourish

Former Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall swears — literally — that he is now retired

Redskins RB Chris Thompson getting his ‘groove’ back as he nears full health