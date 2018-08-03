

The Redskins’ grounds crew start remove the turf at FedEx Field after a game in November 2013. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Redskins on Friday announced that Brazil and El Salvador will play a soccer friendly on Sept. 11, at FedEx Field. That’s five days before Washington’s regular season home opener against the Colts, and it won’t do anything to help the condition of what has been one of the NFL’s most unsightly — and, as some have suggested, dangerous — playing surfaces in recent years.

At the Redskins’ “Taste of FedEx Field” event for media members and select season ticket members last month, the team relayed that it planned to install new Bermuda grass this week. If the work was completed as scheduled, two other soccer teams — Real Madrid and Juventus — will christen the new turf in Saturday’s International Champions Cup friendly. The Redskins will host a pair of preseason games at the stadium later this month and Maryland will play Texas in a college football showdown there on Sept. 1. That’s a fair amount of wear and tear before the regular season begins.

The Redskins aren’t the only team with a natural grass field that hosts other events on its playing surface during the football season. Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, for instance, will host a soccer friendly on Sept. 7 and a college-football game on Sept. 8 before the Dolphins open the regular season on Sept. 9. The Pitt and Temple football teams have agreements to share Heinz Field and Lincoln Financial Field with the Steelers and Eagles, respectively. The conditions of those fields haven’t been the source of as much controversy as the grass at FedEx Field, which Sports Illustrated ranked 26th among the NFL’s playing surfaces in a 2015 ranking compiled with input from players and groundskeepers.

When the Redskins hosted the Giants on Thanksgiving night last season, the FedEx Field turf appeared more dirt than grass. The NFL Players Association looked into the matter, while a Redskins spokesman called the field’s condition a “nonissue” the following day. The Redskins did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday about the decision to host the Brazil-El Salvador friendly at FedEx Field so close to this year’s home opener.



An aerial view of FedEx Field during last year’s Thanksgiving night game against the Giants. (NBC)

Retired NFL lineman Tyler Polumbus, who played four years in Washington, tweeted during that game that he was surprised the Redskins hadn’t switched to an artificial surface. The following day, in response to a tweet about Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins saying FedEx Field “probably doesn’t look like a professional NFL field should,” Polumbus tweeted, “The field is a joke and a danger. Just go to artificial turf. Been this way forever.”

Perhaps the grass at FedEx Field will look pristine when the Colts come to town on Sept. 16. If not, the Redskins’ decision to invite the Brazilian and Salvadoran national teams to play a soccer match on it less than a week earlier might have something to do with it.

